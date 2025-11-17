Korean Artist Soojin Kim Discusses Art’s Healing Power

The Boston College Global Korean Project welcomed Soojin J. Kim, an artist and professor at Eastern Connecticut State University, to discuss how art can transform bitter history into healing.

Kim intertwines her experiences, as well as historical narratives, into symbolic paintings drawn from sweets and consumer goods.

Kim’s main project is a series of detailed drawings of Oreos, including the Oreo Field installations and Cracked Oreo drawings. She explained that the seemingly simple, black-and-white cookies serve as a perfect vehicle for discussing Korean history.

“I kind of wanted to show the inside and its process,” Kim said. “To experience the inside of the cookie, like the light cream filling, you have to bite to taste the sweetness, and I was thinking the same thing in the world.”

Kim started the talk with a story about how she found her inspiration. Her grandparents were born after Japan colonized Korea, and throughout her childhood, she witnessed its effects through their lens.

Kim explained that her grandmother was only taught Japanese after colonization, leading her to be able to read but not write Korean. Kim had to step in to write Korean for her grandmother later on. Not realizing how common an experience this was for kids growing up after colonization, Kim had her perspective opened by her grandmother’s story.

“I didn’t know that was something common,” she said. “She could read Korean, but why can she not write? I couldn’t understand. But now, I understand.”

Kim then discussed the blending of American and Korean cultures in the context of the Korean War. Kim mentions the story of American candy being used as an emergency supply during the war. American troops would receive candy like Tootsie Rolls or Chuckles, reflecting the influence of American culture on Korea.

This mixing of cultures greatly affected Kim’s father. Kim distinctly remembers her father eating American candies in the living room while watching TV, which inspired her to incorporate American sweets into her current artwork.

“I really wanted to honor the memories that I shared with my father,” Kim said.

Kim then talked about the metaphor of the Oreo in her artwork. Kim views the Oreo as an American object that allows her to examine a painful, complex Korean history.

The black and white duality is symbolic, representing the traditional Korean use of white and black clothing, known as sangbok, to mourn the dead, directly linking the visual of the cookies to themes of grief and sacrifice.

Kim’s work ultimately serves as an ongoing process of honoring her ancestors and processing collective grief. She aims to create an art form that is comforting while documenting the powerful emotional legacy of the war, making history tangible by embedding it in the most mundane objects.