BC Cruises to 63–52 Win Over Hampton Behind Payne’s 14 Points

Luke BallardNovember 19, 2025
Fred Payne, pictured, supplied 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor. (Maureen Ebaugh / Heights Staff)

Boston College men’s basketball, hot off a 76–71 road win over Temple, managed to take care of business against visiting Hampton on Tuesday night. 

Carrying over their momentum from Philadelphia, the Eagles (3–2) picked up a 63–52 victory over the Pirates (2–4), led by guard Fred Payne, who supplied 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor.  

The Eagles led by 15 to 20 points throughout the game, until a late storm of Pirate buckets brought them within 11 late in the second half. A strong finish from BC propelled it to its second straight win, however, providing the Eagles with a full head of steam as they prepare to take on Davidson in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic on Friday. 

Nine of BC’s players played 12 or more minutes in the contest, with the bench pouring in 31 points—almost exactly half of BC’s scoring total. 

Despite BC’s win, the Eagles shot just 22 of 56 from the field and 5 of 27 from behind the arc. With BC head coach Earl Grant testing a vast range of tactics, players, and packages, perhaps a performance like today’s can be chalked up to growing pains and to finding the best rotations. 

“I have to figure out who our best nine guys are that we can depend on,” Grant said. “This part of the year I’m trying to discover that, so that’s why you’ll see some dips, some ebbs and flows.” 

 Behind a poor shooting night from Donald Hand Jr., who shot 3 of 12 from the field and 0 of 5 from three, others were able to shine. Jason Asemota shot 2 of 4 from deep, while Luka Toews shot 3 of 5 from the field. 

In addition to his 14 points on 50-percent shooting from the floor, Payne put up three assists, two steals, and a block in his 28 minutes. The performance showed the elevated role he’s taken on this season, as it was Payne’s third straight game with 10 or more points. 

“I think that’s the biggest thing— just the leadership that we see from [Payne] every day,” Grant said. 

Payne’s impact was felt from the start. He scored seven of BC’s nine points in the first 4:03 of the game, splashing a deep 3-pointer with 15:57 to go in the first half that riled up the bench and drew MVP chants from the Conte bleachers. 

Showing his versatility, Payne was also able to reach the charity stripe twice, cash three layups, and sink another 3-pointer early in the second half. 

He also kick-started the Eagles’ second-half run, floating a lob to Missouri transfer Aidan Shaw, who threw it down with violent force to elicit another loud bench celebration 1:23 into the frame. 

 Hampton’s strengths coming into the contest included fast-break transition buckets and strength in numbers off the bench. But BC stalled that transition game, allowing zero points on the fast-break—a season low for the Pirates as the Eagles racked up five steals and scored 10 points off turnovers in the win. 

“Get five guys back on defense,” Payne said about BC’s defensive game plan. “Our [defensive] coach, Mo, always preached ‘butt to the baseline’—five guys back and make them feel the defense.”

