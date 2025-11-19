Support The Heights:
Scratch Cooking and Community: Rox Diner Brings Its Signature Warmth to Newton

Grace DuffyNovember 19, 2025
Vilarino also announced that the Newton Highlands location will soon expand its offerings with a new dinner menu launching in December. (Grace Duffy / For The Heights)

When John Fortin opened a second Rox Diner location in Newton Highlands in the summer of 2024, he prioritized scratch cooking, local ingredients, and genuine hospitality. 

Founded in 2007, Rox Diner was built on a simple idea that even a small breakfast shop could thrive with the three ingredients—local artisan partners, strong culinary knowledge, and authentic gratitude for community support. 

That formula grew the one small storefront into a family of local restaurants that are now Boston-area staples, including the Toast Office in Westwood, the Grateful Dedham Diner in Dedham, the original Rox Diner in West Roxbury, and now the newest Rox Diner location in Newton Highlands. 

For the staff, the heart of Rox Diner lies in the authenticity of the people and the food.

Ana Carolina, who has worked at Rox Diner since she was 15, now serves as a waitress at the Newton Highlands location. For her, the diner’s sense of teamwork stands out immediately.

“I love the work environment here,” Carolina said. “Everyone works really well together—all help each other out a lot.” 

For her, the quality is what sets Rox Diner apart. 

“There is a big difference in food quality,” Carolina said. “Everything here—all the food—is basically homemade. It’s so good, it’s nutritious. Honestly, I really recommend eating here.”

The customers seem to agree. Carolina mentioned all the regulars she serves, including Boston College students.

“There’s actually a BC student that comes here often,” Carolina said. “I remember him every time he comes since he plays with the football team, and so like him, I think honestly that [BC students] should come by.”

For server and marketing manager Luana Vilarino, who has frequented the restaurant since childhood and worked at Rox Diner for almost two years, the diner’s appeal lies in its local feel. 

“It’s been just very enjoyable to be able to work for someone that’s not corporate and somewhere that’s independent and that is more personable, more one-on-one, with not only customers, but employees,” Vilarino said. 

The customer response is evidence that this dedication to genuinely good food pays off, as customers come not only from across Massachusetts but from all over the country to get a taste.

“The amount of people that I get in and customers that are like, ‘I could have sworn, like my husband was the best at making pancakes, or my wife always made the best waffles, but you know what, you guys come into a close second,’” Vilarinos said. “You know those little things make it special.”

Vilarino also announced that the Newton Highlands location will soon expand its offerings with a new dinner menu launching in December. 

“We will be starting to serve dinner here sometime in December,” Vilarino said. “It’s going to be a fun, different, innovative thing that we’re going to be bringing to the Rox.”

For Rox Diner, the emphasis on quality food that started in 2007 in West Roxbury clearly remains the same today at the Newton location, and the customers and employees are a testament to the strong community that makes that possible. 

“It’s a place where, whether I’m on the clock or not, I can vouch for the food,” Vilarino said. “It’s good food, and it’s good quality food, and we can prove it.” 

