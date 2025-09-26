Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
BC Falls to No. 3 Minnesota 7–1 in Season Opener
Laney Halsey September 26, 2025
Boston College women's hockey opened its regular season Thursday night with a 7–1 road loss to No. 3 Minnesota, highlighted by a goal from freshman Ava Thomas and Grace Campbell's 41 saves.
Preview: Cal Visits Chestnut Hill as BC Looks for First ACC Win
David Peregosky, Heights Staff • September 26, 2025
After a long football drought on the Heights, the Eagles return to Alumni Stadium on Saturday to take on California in their second home game of the season.
Cracking the Code: Clinton Kelly Embraces Authenticity in ‘Wear Whatever the F You Want’
Anna Lauinger September 26, 2025

Clinton Kelly has decided it’s time to let people do what they want. The world has evolved, and so has Kelly.  In 2003, Kelly, BC ’91,...

BC Law Professor Wins Freedom Scholar Award
Danica Bergen and Lisha Lai September 26, 2025
Aziz Rana received a 2025 Freedom Scholars Award, an honor that recognizes scholars who have advanced movements for justice and freedom. 
Despite Jordan Peele’s Production, ‘Him’ Underwhelms
Sebastian Summers September 26, 2025
Despite redeeming cinematography, a lack of thematic depth and half-baked storylines will keep viewers from coming back to Him. For fans of Peele, it was disappointing and should only be viewed as a last resort.
(Photo Courtesy of Marguerite Casey Foundation)
BC Law Professor Wins Freedom Scholar Award
Danica Bergen and Lisha Lai September 26, 2025
Aziz Rana received a 2025 Freedom Scholars Award, an honor that recognizes scholars who have advanced movements for justice and freedom. 
Boston College Climbs One Spot to No. 36 in 2026 ‘U.S. News and World Report’ Ranking
Nikita Osadchiy September 23, 2025
Fitz and the Tantrums Rocks Stokes Set To Start the School Year
Vivienne Woodard September 21, 2025
Decorative Background
Trending Stories
1
(Photo Courtesy of Clinton Kelly)

Cracking the Code: Clinton Kelly Embraces Authenticity in ‘Wear Whatever the F You Want’

2
(Photo Courtesy of Marguerite Casey Foundation)

BC Law Professor Wins Freedom Scholar Award

3
(Connor O'Brien / Heights Editor)

How To Make the Most Out of Your Exchange Year at BC

4
(Jashodara Jindal / Heights Editor)

Boston College Climbs One Spot to No. 36 in 2026 ‘U.S. News and World Report' Ranking

5
(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

Students Urge UGBC To Issue a Statement Following ICE Presence Near Campus

NEWS
(Photo Courtesy of Marguerite Casey Foundation)
BC Law Professor Wins Freedom Scholar Award
Danica Bergen and Lisha Lai September 26, 2025
Aziz Rana received a 2025 Freedom Scholars Award, an honor that recognizes scholars who have advanced movements for justice and freedom. 
Burns, BC '78, most recently served as ambassador to China under the Biden administration. (Heights Archives)
Former Ambassador to China Warns of Competitive Loss to China if U.S. Fails To Unify
Alexa Allers September 24, 2025
Former U.S. ambassador Nicholas Burns warned Tuesday that the United States risks political disadvantages against China if it fails to resolve internal divisions and build national unity. 
(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
Students Urge UGBC To Issue a Statement Following ICE Presence Near Campus
Reetu Agnihotri September 24, 2025
Dragstedt and Weiss encouraged the UGBC Senate in a public comment to release a statement in solidarity and in support of students, condemning the presence of ICE near campus.
(Jashodara Jindal / Heights Editor)
Boston College Climbs One Spot to No. 36 in 2026 ‘U.S. News and World Report’ Ranking
Nikita Osadchiy September 23, 2025

Boston College tied for No. 36 in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report rankings, released Tuesday, marking its second consecutive year of recovery...

(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Lynch School Launches Transformative Education Lab To Promote Formative Education in K–12 Schools
Mei Dasgupta September 21, 2025
The Lynch School of Education and Human Development will launch a new initiative this fall, the Transformative Education Lab, designed to promote holistic human development in education.
(Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
New York Congressman Asks Trump To Award Welles Crowther Presidential Medal of Freedom
Will Martino September 19, 2025

U.S. Representative Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) is leading a campaign to posthumously award Welles Crowther, BC ’99, both the Presidential Medal of...

OPINIONS
ARTS
(Jashodhara Jindal / Heights Editor)
Despite Jordan Peele’s Production, ‘Him’ Underwhelms
Sebastian Summers September 26, 2025
Despite redeeming cinematography, a lack of thematic depth and half-baked storylines will keep viewers from coming back to Him. For fans of Peele, it was disappointing and should only be viewed as a last resort.
(Jashodhara Jindal / Heights Editor)
‘Marvel Zombies’ Offers a Unique Take on the Zombie Apocalypse
Jack Weynand September 25, 2025
With Halloween right around the corner, Marvel Studios released Marvel Zombies on September Wednesday. The limited series follows newer characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they navigate a zombie apocalypse.
(Jashodhara Jindal / Heights Editor)
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Returns With a New Murder, but the Same Formula
Jack Weynand September 21, 2025
Only Murders in the Building returned for a fifth season on Hulu this fall, and despite a new mystery, the show remains faithful to its tried-and-true murder mystery formula.
(Ellie El-Fishway / Heights Editor)
Fitz and the Tantrums Rocks Stokes Set To Start the School Year
Vivienne Woodard September 21, 2025
On Saturday evening, hundreds of students packed Stokes Lawn for the Campus Activities Board’s (CAB) annual Stokes Set, headlined this year by the long-standing pop sensation Fitz and the Tantrums.
(Jashodara Jindal / Heights Editor)
What It Means To Endure: On Yōko Ogawa’s ‘The Memory Police’
Kevin McIlvain September 21, 2025
There’s something eerily intimate about reading The Memory Police by Yōko Ogawa. It’s the kind of book that lingers quietly long after the final page, not with fireworks, but with silence.
(Jashodhara Jindal / Heights Editor)
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Finale: Riveting or Rushed?
Maria Beatriz Saldanha September 21, 2025
Is Belly even worthy of Conrad’s love? That’s the question that lingers throughout the third and final season of Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty. 
SPORTS
BC failed to record a shot on goal in the first period, while Minnesota had 21. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to No. 3 Minnesota 7–1 in Season Opener
Laney Halsey September 26, 2025
Boston College women's hockey opened its regular season Thursday night with a 7–1 road loss to No. 3 Minnesota, highlighted by a goal from freshman Ava Thomas and Grace Campbell's 41 saves.
BC will look for its first ACC win against California. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Preview: Cal Visits Chestnut Hill as BC Looks for First ACC Win
David Peregosky, Heights Staff • September 26, 2025
After a long football drought on the Heights, the Eagles return to Alumni Stadium on Saturday to take on California in their second home game of the season.
BC finished first in Hockey East with 104 goals in the 2024-25 seasom. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
2025–26 Women’s Hockey Preview: Can BC Replicate 2024–25’s Offensive Numbers?
Matthew Ferrara September 25, 2025
As Boston College women's hockey prepares to take the ice versus No. 3 Minnesota on Thursday night, here are some key questions, observations, and predictions for the upcoming season.
FEATURES
NEWTON
The market is not only inclusive of shoppers of different ages, but also those of differing financial circumstances. (Sophia Gallon / Heights Staff)
Newton Farmers Market Fosters Community, Fun, and Food at Newton North High School
Sophia Gallon September 21, 2025
Every Saturday morning, Newton North High School opens its parking lot to the city, welcoming local farmers, bakers, and community members.
Chaimanis said he will bring a fresh perspective to the city council, combining his acumen for finance with his entrepreneurship and management experience. (Image Courtesy of John Chaimanis)
John Chaimanis Emphasizes Pragmatic, Community-Focused Leadership in Ward 4 City Council Run
Matthew Antonecchia September 21, 2025

John Chaimanis, a Newton resident and father of three, is running for the Ward 4 at-large Newton City Council seat in hopes of bringing common-sense...

The awards were chosen through a mix of public voting and judge selection. (Riley Del Sesto / Heights Editor)
Newton Honors Local Entrepreneurs at Small Business Awards
Riley Del Sesto September 19, 2025
The Charles River Regional Chamber celebrated Newton’s small businesses Wednesday night at the first-ever Newton Small Business Awards, gathering local leaders, entrepreneurs, and residents at the West Newton Cinema.