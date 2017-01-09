Averaging over 20 points in his last five games, Ky Bowman is aiming to leave BC’s ACC struggles back in 2016.
Duke Holds Off Late BC Run, Hands Eagles Second ACC Loss
Ricky Brown Promoted After Al Washington Leaves For Cincinnati
Eagles Collapse in Second Half Against Wake Forest
Top Stories
David Cotton’s Late Power-Play Goal Seals Frozen Fenway For Eagles
With Domination of Syracuse, Men’s Basketball Earns First ACC Win Since 2015
Featured Columns
Ky Bowman Ushers in a Flamin’ Hot 2017
Harold Landry Was the Country’s Best Defensive End in 2016
Forget the voters—Harold Landry was the top edge rusher in the nation in 2016, leading the country in forced fumbles with seven and tying DeMarcus Walker for the most sacks with 15.
Seeking Solace in Traditions
“When you return home for Christmas break, if your family has traditions, enjoy them and continue them. If they don’t, I strongly encourage you to start your own, as it is comforting to have these constants in your life.”
Featured Stories
In Student Assembly, Two Sophomores Call for More Moderate Voices
Proietta and Mancini think BC as a whole is more conservative than the SA, and they want UGBC’s advocacy efforts to reflect that.
Middle Eastern Flair Arrives in Allston
The Chicken and Rice Guys opened their third restaurant in Allston bringing vibrant Middle Eastern flair to the trendy area.
WIN Gives Entrepreneurial Women a Chance to Succeed
Boston College’s Women Innovators Network seeks to empower women in the business sector by inviting big-name entrepreneurs such as Diane Hessan.
Arts & Review
A Reel Christmas: Heights Arts’ Favorite Christmas Movie
The Heights editors compile their choices for the Christmas movie that best encapsulates this magical time of the year. As you snuggle close to the fire, hot cocoa in hand with a fresh slice of fruitcake waiting for you in the kitchen, pull up Netflix, pop in a DVD or VHS and enjoy the best…
Spring into Fashion with Denim, Chokers, and Cartoon Apparel
Be prepared for this season’s stylish trends with this guide to a few fads in fashion for spring 2016.
‘Jackie,’ Boston Pops, and Jingle Ball Tour This Weekend in the Arts
See Natalie Portman portray on of the strongest First Ladies in ‘Jackie,’ the Pops dominate the orchestral season, and other artists contribute to the holiday cheer in the Jingle Bell Tour this weekend in the arts.
Dua Lipa Uses Colors to Explain Cognitive Dissonance in ‘Be The One’ Video
Spanning the road, as a lover trails behind, Dua Lipa’s latest video for ‘Be The One’ explores dissident thoughts through light and color in the skies and in each of us.
See Natalie Portman portray on of the strongest First Ladies in ‘Jackie,’ the Pops dominate the orchestral season, and other artists contribute to the holiday cheer in the Jingle Bell Tour this weekend in the arts.
See Natalie Portman portray on of the strongest First Ladies in ‘Jackie,’ the Pops dominate the orchestral season, and other artists contribute to the holiday cheer in the Jingle Bell Tour this weekend in the arts.
Scene & Heard 6 – TV/Bubble Talk
Former Heights editors Maggie Powers and Ryan Dowd discuss the current the TV apparatus and the BC Bubble.
The Heights editors compile their choices for the Christmas movie that best encapsulates this magical time of the year. As you snuggle close to the fire, hot cocoa in hand with a fresh slice of fruitcake waiting for you in the kitchen, pull up Netflix, pop in a DVD or VHS and enjoy the best…
Netflix’s ‘3%’ Grapples with Life, Death, and Dystopian Futility
As citizens hope to become one of the lucky, the 3%, they are confronted with a violent and unforgiving reality that they will live in squalor in Netflix’s dystopian thriller.
News
Associate head coach Michael Stephens will take Groden’s place leading the men’s and women’s swim teams.
Core Pilot Program to Expand to Over 1,000 Seats
Despite the unfilled seats in the classes, Bourg has heard mostly positive feedback about the core pilot courses.
Leahy Signs Statements Supporting DACA, Protecting Undocumented Students
Leahy’s action follows the release of a petition on Monday that called on Boston College to declare itself a sanctuary for immigrants.
Associate head coach Michael Stephens will take Groden’s place leading the men’s and women’s swim teams.
Despite Declining Sight, Senior Singer Finds His Sound
After losing his sight, Ben Seo continues to bring his passion for music to Boston College.
Trump Takes the White House, Clinton Carries Massachusetts
Several events on campus led up to election night, including a viewing party Tuesday.
Eradicate BC Racism Faces Potential Sanctions From University
Over 230 students have signed a letter of solidarity in support of the students who received disciplinary summons.
Sports
Four Eagles returned from World Juniors play to lift No. 8 BC over Providence in the Frozen Fenway matchup.
Turnovers Prove Costly for Eagles in Loss to Syracuse
BC came out flat after halftime, managing just nine points during a decisive third quarter in a 79-52 loss to the Orange.
Averaging over 20 points in his last five games, Ky Bowman is aiming to leave BC’s ACC struggles back in 2016.
Reineke and Rasmussen Share Friendship, Five National Titles
Senior Erika Reineke and freshman Scott Rasmussen have a lot in common—the Florida natives have both won national titles for Boston College sailing. But off the water, the two athletes enjoy a close friendship.
Ricky Brown Promoted After Al Washington Leaves For Cincinnati
The Eagles promote alumni linebacker Ricky Brown to a full-time assistant on Wednesday, following the departure of special teams coordinator Al Washington.
At Fenway, BC Grinds Out Hard-Fought Win in the Cold
Four Eagles returned from World Juniors play to lift No. 8 BC over Providence in the Frozen Fenway matchup.
Heights Sports Podcast: Episode 1 (Part I From Ireland)
Topics from the first Heights Sports Podcast include the dangers of driving in Ireland, the challenge of electricity, and a review of the Carton House, BC football’s hotel outside Dublin.
NCAA President Mark Emmert Honors Pete Frates with Inspiration Award
Pete Frates couldn’t make the trip out to Nashville to receive the 2017 Inspiration Award, so NCAA president Mark Emmert brought the honor to his home in Beverly, Mass.
Fencer Renee Bichette Has Made a Name for Herself at BC
Despite auspicious beginnings in Florida, Renee Bichette is rapidly establishing herself as the best fencer in BC history.
Metro
The Enchantment of Boston’s Eataly
After opening to the public on Nov. 29, Eataly’s newest Boston location provides the community with an Italian marketplace like nothing they have ever seen.
Blog
Our Favorite Memories of Miami Marlins Pitcher José Fernández
We’re departing from our regularly-scheduled programming to pay tribute to one of the best young players in Major League Baseball.
Opinions
Is the Far-Right Here to Stay?
“With Trump, Euro-skeptics, and authoritarianism, the world order as we know it is in store for some big changes.”