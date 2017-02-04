Some people have the ability to pare their lives down to the bare essentials. Others find themselves holding on to useless objects for no apparent reason. Columnist Madeleine D’Angelo falls into the second category.
Reviews Bounce Men’s Hockey’s Way in Road Win Over New Hampshire
After Friday Deadline, Four Teams Officially in UGBC Race
Hundreds Gather to Protest Trump’s Executive Order
After Extension, Sophomores Pollino, Biber Will Join UGBC Presidential Race
Muslim Students Association Plans Friday Protest of Trump Executive Order
Not Finding Minimalism
Mike Krzyzewski Needs to Take Action Against Grayson Allen
Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski recently made headlines for taking tough measures against his slumping team, but until he takes serious action against Grayson Allen his actions look hypocritical.
The Gilmore Looking Glass
The Gilmore Girls charm is a universal one. Lorelai and Rory Gilmore’s relatability is rooted in their love for witty bickering and junk food – pastimes Veronica Gordo knows all too well.
McMullen ‘Artist as a Mystic’ Unleashes Adorns Walls with Ethereal Imagery
Adopting an ethereal and truly enchanting style, Rafael Soriano creates stunning works that transcend this realm and bring viewers into another.
Oat Shop Is Breaking Oatmeal out of Its Boring Shell
Noticing a lack of healthy breakfast options, Alan Donovan took his love for oatmeal and opened the Oat Shop which serves up sweet and savoury oat bowls.
Science of Sweet: The Museum of Science’s Chocolate Exhibit
Earlier this week, the Museum of Science launched Chocolate: The Exhibition taking visitors on a delectable journey exploring the history of everyone’s favorite treat.
A Woman’s Artistic License
Whether it is breastfeeding in public or modeling topless, a woman’s right to showcase her body is often either celebrated or condemned. Why is this wrong? This question is answered in this week’s Word From Mars.
Recognition, Representation, and Reward
Boston College organizations give their thoughts on this years nominations and speak to the larger issue of the lack of diversity in Hollywood.
VHS Visuals Bring ‘A Little Uncanny’ to a Powerful Emotional Center
Using visuals many viewers will recognize, Conor Oberst is able to connect his viewers to his lyrics more effectively through this coupled media.
‘Jackie,’ Boston Pops, and Jingle Ball Tour This Weekend in the Arts
See Natalie Portman portray on of the strongest First Ladies in ‘Jackie,’ the Pops dominate the orchestral season, and other artists contribute to the holiday cheer in the Jingle Bell Tour this weekend in the arts.
Scene & Heard 6 – TV/Bubble Talk
Former Heights editors Maggie Powers and Ryan Dowd discuss the current the TV apparatus and the BC Bubble.
After Friday Deadline, Four Teams Officially in UGBC Race
The campaign kickoff will be tomorrow at 3.
AADS to Fill Three New Core Faculty Positions
The hirings will give the program the opportunity to explore becoming a major down the line.
Leahy, Senior Admin Issue Statement on Trump’s Executive Order
In tandem with Executive Vice President Michael Lochhead and Provost David Quigley, Boston College president Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J. issued a statement late Sunday night condemning President Donald Trump’s executive order banning the entry of refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations.
Tom Groden, Swimming Coach, to Step Down in New Year
Associate head coach Michael Stephens will take Groden’s place leading the men’s and women’s swim teams.
O’Malley’s New Melody: The Former Presidential Candidate Is Lecturing for BC Law This Semester
Martin O’Malley, the former Governor of Maryland and presidential candidate, is also the lead singer of his Irish folk-rock band, O’Malley’s March.
Woman Attacked While Running Around Chestnut Hill Reservoir
The two suspects are described as blond males in their 20s wearing dark clothing.
Reviews Bounce Men’s Hockey’s Way in Road Win Over New Hampshire
DURHAM, N.H. — Danny Tirone slammed his stick down in frustration, echoing the obscenities from the New Hampshire men’s hockey faithful. For the second time against Boston College, Hockey East’s infamous, often-bumbling referees hadn’t a clue whether a puck should have counted. On the first one, there was no doubt that Colin White found the…
No. 5 Florida State Crushes Eagles Behind Thomas’s 20 points
Mariella Fasoula struggled from the field as BC suffered a 85-53 loss to the Florida State on Thursday evening.
Zeiko Lewis Taken 17th Overall by New York Red Bulls
The former Boston College midfielder earned a first round selection to cap off an impressive four-year career under head coach Ed Kelly.
National Signing Day Brings 20 New Players to BC Football
The Eagles announced their 2017 recruiting class, complete with 20 new players from 10 different states.
Heights Sports Podcast: Episode 1 (Part I From Ireland)
Topics from the first Heights Sports Podcast include the dangers of driving in Ireland, the challenge of electricity, and a review of the Carton House, BC football’s hotel outside Dublin.
Sixth Annual ALS Awareness Game to Be Held at Fenway Park
The Eagles and Boston Red Sox announced on Wednesday that Fenway Park will host the sixth annual ALS Awareness Game on April 22 in honor of former captain, Pete Frates.
Fencer Renee Bichette Has Made a Name for Herself at BC
Despite auspicious beginnings in Florida, Renee Bichette is rapidly establishing herself as the best fencer in BC history.
A Time for Caesar: TU/TD
We have reached a point in the earth’s turning when a new challenge has presented himself, waiting for a valiant soul to rise up and meet it. The Tuscan Chicken containers in Eagle’s Nest must be replaced. The perfect solution: Chicken Caesar Wraps.
Boston Area Needs More Affordable Housing
“Housing prices in Newton and Chestnut Hill are influenced by the housing prices and economy of the city of Boston itself, meaning that students paying rent to live off campus bear the brunt of increased industry and disproportionate real estate development.”