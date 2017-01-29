Top Stories

    Featured Stories

    PURR Cat Café to Become Boston’s First Cat Café

    If your miss your pet during the school year, worry no longer. In the coming months, Chestnut Hill will welcome PURR Cat Café, a cat cafe where visitors can sip on a cup of coffee while enjoying the presence of its furry residents.

    Arts & Review

    A Woman’s Artistic License

    Whether it is breastfeeding in public or modeling topless, a woman’s right to showcase her body is often either celebrated or condemned. Why is this wrong? This question is answered in this week’s Word From Mars.

    News

    Sports

    Metro

    Feeling at Home in Chinatown

    Following a nostalgic visit to Boston’s Chinatown, Columnist William Batchelor reflects on the temptation of moving from a cramped dorm to a high-rise apartment.

    Blog

    Facts Are Facts: TU/TD

    Facts are not partisan. Facts are not up for debate. Facts are not subjective. Facts are not conjured up and made real by the stature of a person’s office. Facts are facts, and it needs to stay that way.

    Opinions

    BC Dining Should Work With EagleEats

    “Following the examples of EagleScribe and EagleEats, technologically-minded students on campus should feel encouraged to address campus needs through innovation.”

