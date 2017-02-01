“Students who came to BC to (theoretically) carry the torch and light the way end up high in the sky, sitting in anonymous cubicles, behind glossy windows that look down at the bustling people of the world.”
2017 Plexapalooza Tickets Sell Out in Six Minutes
Collins, Demon Deacons Hand Eagles Sixth Straight Loss
Lonergan Caps Off Third-Period Resurgence in First Round of Beanpot Play
Deadline to Get in UGBC Race Extended to Friday
Executive Order Could Affect BC Students, Faculty Traveling to Middle East
Men and Women for Business
In College Sports, It’s the ACC and Everyone Else
The ACC has dominated the major sports—basketball, football, soccer, and baseball—in 2016-17, begging the question: Has one conference ever been this good?
Get out a Pen, Forget About the Embarrassment, and Just Go for It
In her introductory column, Shannon Kelly describes her journey from loud, to quiet, and back again, while strengthening her voice through writing.
BC Focuses on ‘Pockets of Support’ to Deal With Income Gap
Sociology professor Eve Spangler said she hasn’t seen significant changes in the budgets she has her students make in Inequality in America.
O’Malley’s New Melody: The Former Presidential Candidate Is Lecturing for BC Law This Semester
Martin O’Malley, the former Governor of Maryland and presidential candidate, is also the lead singer of his Irish folk-rock band, O’Malley’s March.
Somewhere Beyond the Sea, Meet the Betta Fish of BC
Even in a CoRo triple, the room’s occupants didn’t feel whole until they brought home their betta fish, Grandmaster Splash.
Train’s ‘A Girl, a Boat, a Bottle’ Provides a Sunny Escape
With songs “Drink Up” and “Play That Song,” Train encourages a positive and upbeat outlook on the world we live in and all the fun to be had.
A Woman’s Artistic License
Whether it is breastfeeding in public or modeling topless, a woman’s right to showcase her body is often either celebrated or condemned. Why is this wrong? This question is answered in this week’s Word From Mars.
‘Resident Evil,’ Hell Is Empty and All the Devils Are Here
‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ lacks any value or redeeming qualities, going so far as to physically assault the eyes and ears. Don’t see this movie, please.
‘Jackie,’ Boston Pops, and Jingle Ball Tour This Weekend in the Arts
See Natalie Portman portray on of the strongest First Ladies in ‘Jackie,’ the Pops dominate the orchestral season, and other artists contribute to the holiday cheer in the Jingle Bell Tour this weekend in the arts.
Everyone Should Know ‘What Every Girl Should Know’
‘What Every Girl Should Know’ explores the modern struggle of women through the lens of a 1914 Catholic Reformatory
Scene & Heard 6 – TV/Bubble Talk
Former Heights editors Maggie Powers and Ryan Dowd discuss the current the TV apparatus and the BC Bubble.
Iconic and Inspiring, the FCBC Strives to Set On-Campus Fashion Trends
The Fashion Club of Boston College (FCBC) is an up and coming club striving for greatness. The dedicated officers and members of the club are taking this journey one step at a time, whether they’re in designer stilettos or sneakers.
‘The Path’ Loses its Way Along the Winding Road to Greatness
Hulu’s ‘The Path’ meanders down the road to mediocre non-network television, lacking captivation and conviction.
Panel of Professors Talk Colombian Peace Process
“Everything ‘Narcos’ has taught you, please forget it.”
AADS to Fill Three New Core Faculty Positions
The hirings will give the program the opportunity to explore becoming a major down the line.
Leahy, Senior Admin Issue Statement on Trump’s Executive Order
In tandem with Executive Vice President Michael Lochhead and Provost David Quigley, Boston College president Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J. issued a statement late Sunday night condemning President Donald Trump’s executive order banning the entry of refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations.
Tom Groden, Swimming Coach, to Step Down in New Year
Associate head coach Michael Stephens will take Groden’s place leading the men’s and women’s swim teams.
Woman Attacked While Running Around Chestnut Hill Reservoir
The two suspects are described as blond males in their 20s wearing dark clothing.
Notebook: Eagles Struggle on Penalty Kill, but Prevail in Third Period vs. BU
The Eagles, who had conceded just eight power play goals all season before Tuesday night, gave up two to Boston University in the second period. It took a ferocious third period for BC to rescue the lead and secure the win.
Notebook: Chatman Has Second Consecutive Strong Game
Jordan Chatman, Jerome Robinson, and Ky Bowman dominated for the Eagles, but Wake Forest still emerged victorious in BC’s second consecutive game that came down to the wire.
In College Sports, It’s the ACC and Everyone Else
The ACC has dominated the major sports—basketball, football, soccer, and baseball—in 2016-17, begging the question: Has one conference ever been this good?
Zeiko Lewis Taken 17th Overall by New York Red Bulls
The former Boston College midfielder earned a first round selection to cap off an impressive four-year career under head coach Ed Kelly.
Matt Ryan’s Super Bowl Run Provides BC With a Sense of Hope
Eagles alumnus and current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is on his way to the Super Bowl. His MVP-caliber play has not only led his team to the promised land, but has also revived a sense of hope for BC football.
Heights Sports Podcast: Episode 1 (Part I From Ireland)
Topics from the first Heights Sports Podcast include the dangers of driving in Ireland, the challenge of electricity, and a review of the Carton House, BC football’s hotel outside Dublin.
Sixth Annual ALS Awareness Game to Be Held at Fenway Park
The Eagles and Boston Red Sox announced on Wednesday that Fenway Park will host the sixth annual ALS Awareness Game on April 22 in honor of former captain, Pete Frates.
Fencer Renee Bichette Has Made a Name for Herself at BC
Despite auspicious beginnings in Florida, Renee Bichette is rapidly establishing herself as the best fencer in BC history.
Feeling at Home in Chinatown
Following a nostalgic visit to Boston’s Chinatown, Columnist William Batchelor reflects on the temptation of moving from a cramped dorm to a high-rise apartment.
Duck Duck Goose: TU/TD
Long after the coronation of the Duck Boot royalty on the Heights, a new flying force has arrived on campus. The flock of geese, hailing from the friendly northern region of Canada, has been amassing for weeks.
Elections Committee Should Encourage More Candidates
“In light of the current situation, it is paramount that the EC again decide to reopen registration for the 2017 presidential election.”