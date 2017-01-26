Following a nostalgic visit to Boston’s Chinatown, Columnist William Batchelor reflects on the temptation of moving from a cramped dorm to a high-rise apartment.
Get Your Eat On: EagleEats App Allows Students to Easily View Dining Hall Options
Reported Sexual Assaults Rose Slightly in 2015, As Expected
BC’s Thrilling Comeback Falls Short in Miami
Iconic and Inspiring, the FCBC Strives to Set On-Campus Fashion Trends
Two Early Goals Are All Woll Needs in Masterful Performance vs. Connecticut
Feeling at Home in Chinatown
Matt Ryan’s Super Bowl Run Provides BC With a Sense of Hope
Eagles alumnus and current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is on his way to the Super Bowl. His MVP-caliber play has not only led his team to the promised land, but has also revived a sense of hope for BC football.
What to Wear to Your Protest
Some people hate dress codes, others love the guidance they provide. Regardless of where you fall, there are some situations where they come in handy—situations like a protest.
Featured Stories
PURR Cat Café to Become Boston’s First Cat Café
If your miss your pet during the school year, worry no longer. In the coming months, Chestnut Hill will welcome PURR Cat Café, a cat cafe where visitors can sip on a cup of coffee while enjoying the presence of its furry residents.
Red Sox Strength Coach Mike Roose Gives Life Tips, Talks MLB Mindset
Roose said he’s wanted this job since he was a sophomore in college.
With Innovative Cameras, Blink Offers Users Affordable Security
Blink, a startup located in Boston, stands alone in the home security business by introducing an affordable security system run on battery-operated cameras that connect to the users smartphone.
Arts & Review
Video Game Movies Don’t Play Well On the Big Screen
Video game movies never seem to be good. Asst. arts and review Jacob Schick examines the issue with previous movies and explore alternative options for the future.
A Woman’s Artistic License
Whether it is breastfeeding in public or modeling topless, a woman’s right to showcase her body is often either celebrated or condemned. Why is this wrong? This question is answered in this week’s Word From Mars.
Real Estate, Ray Davies, and Father John Misty in Singles This Week
Father John Misty pines for sounds of a forgotten era in “Pure Comedy,” Real Estate chills out and relaxes in “Darling,” and Ray Davies crafts a song about classic Americana in “Poetry.”
‘Jackie,’ Boston Pops, and Jingle Ball Tour This Weekend in the Arts
See Natalie Portman portray on of the strongest First Ladies in ‘Jackie,’ the Pops dominate the orchestral season, and other artists contribute to the holiday cheer in the Jingle Bell Tour this weekend in the arts.
Krista Tippett Speaks on the Meaning Behind Words
Author and journalist, Krista Tippett offers a unique perspective on the art of communication and conversation.
Scene & Heard 6 – TV/Bubble Talk
Former Heights editors Maggie Powers and Ryan Dowd discuss the current the TV apparatus and the BC Bubble.
Iconic and Inspiring, the FCBC Strives to Set On-Campus Fashion Trends
The Fashion Club of Boston College (FCBC) is an up and coming club striving for greatness. The dedicated officers and members of the club are taking this journey one step at a time, whether they’re in designer stilettos or sneakers.
Netflix’s ‘The Frontier’ Pushes No Boundaries in Television
Jason Mamoa stars in Netflix’s new historical drama, ‘The Frontier,’ but brings little to the already mediocre series.
News
AADS to Fill Three New Core Faculty Positions
The hirings will give the program the opportunity to explore becoming a major down the line.
Leahy Signs Statements Supporting DACA, Protecting Undocumented Students
Leahy’s action follows the release of a petition on Monday that called on Boston College to declare itself a sanctuary for immigrants.
Tom Groden, Swimming Coach, to Step Down in New Year
Associate head coach Michael Stephens will take Groden’s place leading the men’s and women’s swim teams.
New England Cowboy: Former BC Defensive End Serves as Mayor of Dallas
BC alum Mike Rawlings worked his way up from entry level positions to the CEO of Pizza Hut, eventually taking over as Dallas mayor in 2011.
Woman Attacked While Running Around Chestnut Hill Reservoir
The two suspects are described as blond males in their 20s wearing dark clothing.
Sports
BC’s Thrilling Comeback Falls Short in Miami
Jerome Robinson hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to close the game, but it just wasn’t enough for the Eagles to overcome Miami. The Hurricanes held on for a 78-77 victory.
Gordon Gehan Doesn’t Need a Spotlight to Shine on Men’s Basketball
Following in the tradition of walk-on Steve Perpiglia, who graduated last year, Gordon Gehan is leading the Eagles from the end of the bench.
Zeiko Lewis Taken 17th Overall by New York Red Bulls
The former Boston College midfielder earned a first round selection to cap off an impressive four-year career under head coach Ed Kelly.
Behind Four-Goal Outburst, Eagles Remain Unbeaten vs. Merrimack
BC tacked on its sixth straight victory, defeating Merrimack 4-1 on Wednesday night. Four different Eagles lit the lamp in the dominant performance.
Heights Sports Podcast: Episode 1 (Part I From Ireland)
Topics from the first Heights Sports Podcast include the dangers of driving in Ireland, the challenge of electricity, and a review of the Carton House, BC football’s hotel outside Dublin.
Sixth Annual ALS Awareness Game to Be Held at Fenway Park
The Eagles and Boston Red Sox announced on Wednesday that Fenway Park will host the sixth annual ALS Awareness Game on April 22 in honor of former captain, Pete Frates.
Fencer Renee Bichette Has Made a Name for Herself at BC
Despite auspicious beginnings in Florida, Renee Bichette is rapidly establishing herself as the best fencer in BC history.
Metro
Feeling at Home in Chinatown
Following a nostalgic visit to Boston’s Chinatown, Columnist William Batchelor reflects on the temptation of moving from a cramped dorm to a high-rise apartment.
Blog
Facts Are Facts: TU/TD
Facts are not partisan. Facts are not up for debate. Facts are not subjective. Facts are not conjured up and made real by the stature of a person’s office. Facts are facts, and it needs to stay that way.
Opinions
BC Dining Should Work With EagleEats
“Following the examples of EagleScribe and EagleEats, technologically-minded students on campus should feel encouraged to address campus needs through innovation.”