For most, red balloons don’t mean much at all. For columnist Madeleine D’Angelo, they are linked something that feels like hope.
AADS to Fill Three New Core Faculty Positions
Spaces of Hope and the Meaning in a Red Balloon
In Defense of the Superfans
Despite a packed crowd of students at the recent men’s hockey game against Boston University, the Superfans were criticized and called “apathetic.” In reality, the student section at hockey games is very passionate.
Too Close for Comfort, Recognizing Suspicious Intentions
It is often hard to discern people’s true intentions but doing so early on can save you from uncomfortable, and even dangerous, situations.
UGBC to Hold Special Election for Vacant Student Assembly Seats
Vacancies in the Student Assembly are usually filled by appointment.
BC Graduate Aims to Revolutionize Healthcare With Knee Brace Startup
Motivated by his grandmother’s struggles with osteoarthritis, Boston College alum Stephen Cheng’s startup Exowear aims to monitor the progress of physical therapy through a mobile app.
Gautam Chopra’s ‘Licorice’ Authentically Explores Themes of Self-Acceptance and Isolation
Without dipping into territories of melodrama and hollow on-screen portrayals, Professor Chorpa’s films seeks to touch on universal themes in a deftly executed way.
Deviously Delectable, ‘Unfortunate Events’ Mixes Despair And Dark Humor
Netflix’s new show, ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events,’ gives viewers a series filled with dark humor and stunning visuals.
Scorsese’s Passion Project Punishes Prayers With Persecution
Faced with brutal persecution, a Jesuit priest grapples with faith while his prayers go unanswered in Scorsese’s latest passion project, Silence.
‘Jackie,’ Boston Pops, and Jingle Ball Tour This Weekend in the Arts
See Natalie Portman portray on of the strongest First Ladies in ‘Jackie,’ the Pops dominate the orchestral season, and other artists contribute to the holiday cheer in the Jingle Bell Tour this weekend in the arts.
Scene & Heard 6 – TV/Bubble Talk
Former Heights editors Maggie Powers and Ryan Dowd discuss the current the TV apparatus and the BC Bubble.
Two Professors Talk Dignity of Immigrants, Shifting Demographics of the Church
By 2050, the Catholic Church will be only 20 percent white.
AADS to Fill Three New Core Faculty Positions
The hirings will give the program the opportunity to explore becoming a major down the line.
Leahy Signs Statements Supporting DACA, Protecting Undocumented Students
Leahy’s action follows the release of a petition on Monday that called on Boston College to declare itself a sanctuary for immigrants.
Tom Groden, Swimming Coach, to Step Down in New Year
Associate head coach Michael Stephens will take Groden’s place leading the men’s and women’s swim teams.
Despite Declining Sight, Senior Singer Finds His Sound
After losing his sight, Ben Seo continues to bring his passion for music to Boston College.
Woman Attacked While Running Around Chestnut Hill Reservoir
The two suspects are described as blond males in their 20s wearing dark clothing.
Two Professors Talk Dignity of Immigrants, Shifting Demographics of the Church
By 2050, the Catholic Church will be only 20 percent white.
North Carolina Edges BC Despite 33 Points From Bowman
Ky Bowman exploded for 33 points, including seven 3-pointers, but the Tar Heels escaped Conte Forum with a 90-82 victory.
Zeiko Lewis Taken 17th Overall by New York Red Bulls
The former Boston College midfielder earned a first round selection to cap off an impressive four-year career under head coach Ed Kelly.
Levy, Lindstrom, and Perry Headline Football’s Mid-Year Enrollees
The Eagles welcomed three mid-year enrollees on Tuesday. With the beginning of the second semester, the new additions are now eligible and can participate in team practice this spring.
Men’s Hockey Shows Off Depth, Cruise to Win Over UMass
Six different Eagles found the back of the net in a dominating victory against Hockey East’s basement dweller.
Heights Sports Podcast: Episode 1 (Part I From Ireland)
Topics from the first Heights Sports Podcast include the dangers of driving in Ireland, the challenge of electricity, and a review of the Carton House, BC football’s hotel outside Dublin.
Sixth Annual ALS Awareness Game to Be Held at Fenway Park
The Eagles and Boston Red Sox announced on Wednesday that Fenway Park will host the sixth annual ALS Awareness Game on April 22 in honor of former captain, Pete Frates.
Fencer Renee Bichette Has Made a Name for Herself at BC
Despite auspicious beginnings in Florida, Renee Bichette is rapidly establishing herself as the best fencer in BC history.
Over 125,000 People Attend Boston Women’s March for America
On Saturday, the Boston Common was filled with a sea of pink as over 125,000 people of all backgrounds attended the Boston Women’s March for America in the wake of Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Syllabus Week: TU/TD
It might be a Tuesday, it might be a Wednesday, but 9 a.m. classes and healthy sleeping habits will inevitably be disregarded. If it were a film, one might call it: The Silence of the Lounges.
New AADS Professor Hires Indicate Progress
“For a University that designed its honors program around the ‘Western Cultural Tradition,’ working to grow programs and departments that educate students outside of the traditional canon represents a commitment to becoming a more inclusive and diverse institution.”