    In Defense of the Superfans

    Despite a packed crowd of students at the recent men’s hockey game against Boston University, the Superfans were criticized and called “apathetic.” In reality, the student section at hockey games is very passionate.

    Syllabus Week: TU/TD

    It might be a Tuesday, it might be a Wednesday, but 9 a.m. classes and healthy sleeping habits will inevitably be disregarded. If it were a film, one might call it: The Silence of the Lounges.

    New AADS Professor Hires Indicate Progress

    “For a University that designed its honors program around the ‘Western Cultural Tradition,’ working to grow programs and departments that educate students outside of the traditional canon represents a commitment to becoming a more inclusive and diverse institution.”

