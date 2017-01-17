LTE: A Message to BC Hockey Fans From Jerry York

In our first game at Kelley Rink of 2017, our students turned out in full force, possibly the best I have seen in my 23 years as head coach of our Boston College hockey team. Seeing the entire student section packed while our team came to the ice for warmup was not only a sight for myself, our coaches, and student-athletes to behold, but it is a great representation of our university. I want to personally thank each and every one of you for coming out and supporting our team against one of our greatest rivals. Although we did not get the result we were looking for that night, I can assure you, your passion and energy have stayed with this team and we promise to carry it through the rest of the season to the best of our abilities. We hope that all of you maintain that enthusiasm for our club going forward as we try and channel your passion to victory. Thank you!

Jerry York, Schiller Family Head Hockey Coach