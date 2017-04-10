AJ Turner to Transfer From Men’s Basketball

Sophomore AJ Turner has received his release to transfer from Boston College men’s basketball, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported Monday evening.

The 6-foot-7 forward was the Eagles’ first Rivals 150 recruit since Rakim Sanders in 2007. Turner averaged 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game as a freshman, and improved his scoring to 8.4 points per contest as a sophomore. Turner came off the bench for the second half of ACC play after starting 24 of his 27 games during his freshman year.

The transfer marks the second major departure from BC in the last year, following freshman point guard Ty Graves’ transfer in late December. Turner is the fifth player recruited by head coach Jim Christian to leave the program, following Graves, Idy Diallo, Matt Milon, and Sammy Barnes-Thompkins.

Freshman Mike Sagay and sophomore transfer Jordan Chatman will likely see increased playing time in the wake of Turner’s transfer.

Featured Image by Julia Hopkins / Heights Editor