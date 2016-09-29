Pops Take on the Heights, Amy Schumer, and Green Day This Weekend in the Arts

Amy Schumer

(Thursday at 7 P.M.)

One of America’s favorite comedians du jour is coming to TD Garden this weekend. Buy your tickets now for Schumer’s live stand-up show, featuring original jokes and creative social criticism.

Boyce Avenue

(Thursday at 6 P.M.)

This Thursday, the Florida-based band will bring its pop-alternative rock blend to the House of Blues. Boyce Avenue will play creative covers and original acoustic hits off of its new album for a Boston crowd.

Deepwater Horizon

(Opens Friday)

Based on true events that transpired on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, this drama-thriller promises a high level of suspense and surprise. Mark Wahlberg produced and stars in this cinematic depiction of one of history’s biggest man-made disasters.

Green Day

(Saturday at 7 P.M.)

This weekend, the House of Blues will play host to the popular American punk rock band. Formed in 1986 by vocalist/guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong and bassist Mike Dirnt, Green Day will bring its angst-infused tracks to the Boston stage.

James Bay

(Saturday at 7:30 P.M.)

English singer/songwriter James Bay will entertain Boston’s biggest indie-rock fans with his original, emotion-heavy tracks. The “Let It Go” singer is expected to draw a large crowd to the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion for a truly passionate performance on Saturday.

Masterminds

(Opens Friday)

Funny guy Zach Galifianakis tries the action genre on for size with his new crime film, Masterminds. The comedian plays armored-truck driver David Ghantt, a man whose long-monotonous day job lands him in the midst of the heist of a lifetime.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

(Opens Friday)

Set in a fantasy realm of misfit children with magical peculiarities, this movie tells the unbelievable story of a boy whose special power will help save his new friends from danger. A film adaptation of Ransom Riggs’s bestselling novel of the same name, this new Tim Burton film is sure to surprise.

Pops on the Heights

(Friday at 8 P.M.)

This Friday night will start Parents’ Weekend off with a bang with a blend of classical and contemporary music. Held in Conte Forum, the annual event will feature the University Chorale and Broadway singer-turned-prominent actress Kristin Chenoweth.

