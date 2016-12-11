CAB Announces Plexapalooza Date, Indicates on Social Media That Marshmello Likely to Perform

Update 12/21/16, 11:55 a.m.: Campus Activities Board confirmed last night that Marshmello will headline 2017 Plexapalooza. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Sunday, January 29th through the Robsham Theater website and are $30 plus fees.

The Campus Activities Board (CAB) has announced that Boston College’s 2017 Plexapalooza, an annual concert for students in the Flynn Recreation Complex, will take place on Feb. 4. CAB has not publicly confirmed a performer—however, it posted three pictures on Instagram that spell out the date of the performance using Marshmello’s logo as periods. CAB also posted the picture with Marshmello’s logo on Facebook.

Marshmello is an electronic dance music producer and DJ best known for his songs “Keep it Mello” and “Alone,” which have garnered 127 million and 53 million views on YouTube, respectively. He was widely recognized after releasing remixes to Justin Bieber’s “Where Are Ü Now” and Zedd’s “Beautiful Now.”

Previous guests of Plexapalooza include The Chainsmokers, who performed last year, and Dillon Francis, who performed in 2015.

Featured Image by Scott Roth / Invision / AP

