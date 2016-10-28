‘Invest in Our Future, Not Our Demise,’ CJBC Chants at Rally

About 40 students stood in the biting rain in front of Gasson Hall at Climate Justice at Boston College’s (CJBC) demonstration on Friday afternoon.

CJBC referred to the demonstration as a “non-protest rally.” Members and supporters of CJBC stood in the Quad holding signs and mirrors that read “No Coal” and “Boston College Supports Climate Violence.” Demonstrators also chanted “Board of Trustees, hear our cries. Invest in our future, not our demise.” CJBC’s primary goal is to push the University to divest its funds from fossil fuel-related assets, including oil companies Exxonmobil and Shell.

At the beginning of the rally, Xinyan Liu, a member of CJBC and MCAS ’17, said that the group had tried to obtain permission to use a megaphone at the rally, but that its request was denied by the Office of the Dean of Students. Instead, speakers used a rolled-up piece of poster paper with “Not a Megaphone” written on the side to emphasize their discontent. Dean of Students Thomas Mogan was not available for comment at publication.

“You don’t have to be a CSOM major to understand divestment,” Liu said. “Morally, it’s sending a clear a message that if it’s wrong to wreck the planet, then it’s wrong to profit from that wreckage. … Even if [divestment] doesn’t immediately impact the bottom line of these industries, it’s starting this dialogue.”

Alex Kontopoulos, MCAS ’17, had choice words for members of the BC administration.

“They never really wanted to listen to us when we call into question their ethics and point out their hypocrisy,” he said. “I just think this should be a reason we should mobilize even more in the future and get even louder, until they can’t ignore us. That way they’ll be able to hear us all the way in their cushy offices in Maloney.”

Kontopoulos was criticizing Mogan in particular, who was at the rally when it began, but stayed only briefly. Kontopoulos said the lack of administrative attendance was evidence of a lack of support for divestment.

Up until a week-long protest beginning on Oct. 11 called “Whose Side Are You On?,” the group had been largely silent this year. In the past, CJBC has been a source of tension on campus. BC has repeatedly stated, since the group’s inception four years ago, that it does not view its endowment as a tool to promote social justice. CJBC responds that to not divest is a violation of the University’s ethical investment guidelines, which state that BC “is firmly committed to the promotion of the dignity of the individual, personal freedom, and social justice.”

Robert Ryan, BC ’66, found out about CJBC four years ago at a talk by writer and activist Bill McKibben, who spoke about public relations efforts by fossil-fuel companies to disrepute climate change activists. For Ryan, who has always cared about the environment, McKibben’s talk made him realize the importance of divestment, and has been involved with CJBC’s efforts ever since. He said he is frustrated with the lack of action by BC’s leaders.

“I care deeply about the place, so there’s a part of me that’s just sad,” Ryan said. “It’s just mind-boggling to me on these crucial, societal issues that they’re coming up short. … I don’t know why the president and trustees don’t want to be part of the colleges and universities that are stepping up. Why not?”

Featured Image by Julia Hopkins / Heights Editor