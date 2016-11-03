BC to Retire Mottau’s Jersey Before Minnesota Game

David Emma was getting a little lonely up in the rafters. So Boston College men’s hockey decided to change that.

On Wednesday morning, the Eagles announced that they would retire the jersey of Mike Mottau, BC ’00. The ceremony for Mottau will take place on Nov. 27, prior to BC’s game against Minnesota at 1 p.m.

“Mike was truly an ambassador for college hockey and embodied what being a student-athlete was all about,” head coach Jerry York said of Mottau’s number retirement. “He had a certain charisma to him and he will be remembered as one of the cornerstones of Boston College athletics.”

Mottau, a defenseman, is the program’s career record holder for assists with 130. He also ranks 22nd in points scored, with 157. That total is also the most among blue liners on the Heights. He played in 163 games, ninth all-time at BC. He helped the Eagles to a 99-52-14 record, including two Hockey East Tournament titles, three Frozen Fours, and two national championship games.

His individual accomplishments stand taller than what the team did during his tenure. Mottau is the recipient of the 2000 Hobey Baker Award, one of only six defensemen to win the award since its inception in 1981. A three-time Hockey East All-Star and two-time First-Team All-American, Mottau won the Hockey East Player of the Year Award and Defenseman of the Year in 2000.

A seventh-round selection in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft, Mottau played 321 games for the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers, and Boston Bruins. He amassed 58 points and 164 penalty minutes during his career.

Mottau joins 13 former BC hockey players to have his jersey retired. These include former head coaches John ‘Snooks’ Kelley and Len Ceglarski; Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Mullen; and York himself. Emma, however, will remain the only player to have his number (16) retired. Mottau’s No. 3, which is currently worn by Luke McInnis, will remain in the rotation.

