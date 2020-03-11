Boston College Moves All Classes Online, Requires Students to Leave Campus

On-campus classes and all University courses are canceled beginning Thursday and are set to resume online starting March 19 as a result of the novel coronavirus, according to a letter University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J. sent to the Boston College community Wednesday afternoon.

Students will be required to move out of University residence halls beginning Thursday at 3 p.m. and ending on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Those who cannot return to their homes are permitted to stay on-campus if they can provide evidence of “serious personal reasons,” international travel restrictions, or university obligations, according to the email. The Office of Residential Life must grant permission, and these students will likely be required to relocate elsewhere on campus.

Leahy reaffirmed previous University statements that no one at BC has contracted the coronavirus but said that the move was made to prevent the spread on campus and in the community.

All on-campus academic events have been suspended, in addition to all University-sponsored travel unless approved by the provost, executive vice president, or Office of the President. The email says that all other University operations will continue at this time.

Some schools, departments, and individual professors had already moved their classes online in advance of this notice as early as Monday, while others had altered their attendance policies.

Provost and Dean of Faculties David Quigley and Vice President for Student Affairs Joy Moore will be communicating with students to provide more details.

“I realize that these decisions will bring challenges to many at Boston College, particularly members of the Class of 2020,” Leahy said in the email. “But knowing the abundant spirit, generosity, and commitment of our University community, I am confident that we will resolve any issues we face, and I ask that you join me in praying for those affected throughout the world by COVID-19.”

BC had previously closed study abroad programs in China, Italy, South Korea, and Madrid. There has been no notice of plans for other study abroad programs.

The email advises those with urgent questions to email [email protected]

The University has been providing periodic updates on the coronavirus on its website.

Featured Image by Celine Lim/Heights Senior Staff