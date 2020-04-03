First Term of Summer Session to be Held Online

The first term of summer classes at Boston College will be fully online, according to Dean of BC Summer Session Karen Muncaster. Muncaster said in an email to The Heights that the decision was made to accommodate students who may be unable to return to campus in time for the start of Session I, which lasts from May 13 to June 19.

Many of the classes originally scheduled for Session I will be offered online, though the University has not guaranteed that all scheduled courses will still run. Science labs will be postponed to a date to be determined, according to Muncaster. She did not comment on what factors would play a role in class cancellations.

The full list of courses that will be offered for the session will be available on the undergraduate courses webpage by noon on Friday, according to the BC Summer website. Registration for Session I has been postponed until Monday.

A decision on the status of Session II courses will be made later in the spring, according to Muncaster. Muncaster did not comment on how the department will make its decision.

The Office of Residential Life is “working with other departments across campus as well as the senior university leadership to determine what our approach to this year’s Summer Housing will be,” George Arey, associate vice president of ResLife and special projects, said in an email to The Heights.

Muncaster did not respond when asked if any other factors contributed to the decision to move the session online.

Featured Image by Madeleine Romance / Heights Editor