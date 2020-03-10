BC Says Rumors of Coronavirus, Class Cancelations Are False

Associate Vice President of University Communications Jack Dunn said that Boston College has not made the decision to move all classes online due to the novel coronavirus, and said there are no cases of the virus at Boston College.

An email from professor Chokdee Rutirasiri spread on campus earlier today saying that BC would announce that classes would be moving online tomorrow morning.

“Senior administrators have been closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19, and the guidelines issued by the CDC and Massachusetts Department of Public Health. We are also in close contact with institutions of higher learning in the Greater Boston area,” Dunn said in an email to The Heights. “Any decision regarding future operations will be made by University leadership based on the overarching goal of ensuring the safety and well being of the BC community. Information will be shared via all University channels.”

“Contrary to rumors that seem to be prevalent on every college campus, there have been no cases of the Coronavirus at Boston College,” Dunn added.

Dunn added in another email that Rutirasiri is retracting the email claiming the University was set to move all classes online.

“﻿Hi All – The announcement about moving my class online was specifically for our class only,” reads Rutirasiri’s new announcement, provided to The Heights by Dunn. “It does not apply to anything else happening on campus or other classes. Any announcement concerning the university will come from the administration. My apologies for any confusion.”

The screenshotted original email from Rutirasiri spread on campus, and BC Barstool, a subsidiary of Barstool Sports with 6,797 followers, posted the photo.

Thomas Nary, director of University Health Services, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Newton-Wellesley Hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Owen Fahy contributed to reporting.

Featured Image by Leo Wang / Heights Staff