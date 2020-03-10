Massachusetts Declares a State of Emergency as a Result of Coronavirus

Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts in response to coronavirus during a press conference at the State House on Tuesday.

Baker urged individuals to take responsibility in slowing the spread of the virus. While the efforts to slow the spread of the virus will be disruptive, Baker said, they are necessary for mitigating the impacts of the virus.

There have been 91 reported presumptive positive cases of coronavirus and one case confirmed by the CDC in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. This number rose from the 41 reported cases on Monday.

Of the 92 current cases, 41 are located in Middlesex County. Seventy of the 92 cases were related to a Biogen meeting, according to state officials.

The confirmed case is linked to a student at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, according to WCVB. The patient did not require hospitalization and is currently recovering, according to the City of Boston website. The college is preparing to administer classes online, according to Boston 25 News. Several colleges in Massachusetts, including Harvard, MIT, and Amherst College, have announced their plans to move classes online, according to a report by NBC Boston.

Boston College is planning to continue classes in person despite a petition to move classes online.

Featured Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons