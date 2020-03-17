After announcing an indefinite suspension of all ACC athletic activity due to the coronavirus on Wednesday, the ACC has amended that announcement—ACC athletics will now be canceled until the end of the 2019-20 school year.

As with the earlier announcement, this cancellation includes the suspension of not just games, but practices and in-person recruiting processes.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford in a statement on theACC.com. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

The decision was unanimous among participating institutions in the conference, according to the statement.

“This is a challenging time for all of us and the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and community remains our top priority and concern,” said BC Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond in a statement from BCEagles.com. “We agree completely with the ACC’s decision to cancel the remainder of the spring sports. We hope everyone continues to take the necessary precautionary and protective measures resulting from the evolving public health concerns.”

There is no word yet on the status of eligibility for those student-athletes whose seasons were cut short.