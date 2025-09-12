Fitz and the Tantrums To Headline 2025 Stokes Set

Fitz and the Tantrums will headline the annual Stokes Set concert, the Campus Activities Board (CAB) announced in an Instagram video posted on Friday morning. The concert will be held on Stokes Lawn on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles band is known for “Out of My League,” which has garnered nearly 1 billion streams on Spotify. They also have a series of other hits from across their 15-year career, including “Handclap,” which has over 400 million streams, and “The Walker” with nearly 160 million streams.

The band, made up of Michael Fitzpatrick, Noelle Scaggs, James King, Joseph Karnes, and Jeremy Ruzumna, recently released their fifth studio album Man on The Moon.

Last year, Men I Trust soothed the audience at Stokes Set with mellow melodies, while the previous year saw COIN perform to an energized Boston College crowd.

CAB’s Instagram post featured a montage of clips showcasing the band’s lively stage presence, with animated footage highlighting both the performers and their fans in concert.

Tickets are available now through the Robsham Box Office website.