A Booklover’s Guide to Boston’s Book Stores

Calling all bookworms! The Boston area is heaven-on-earth for readers, with bookstores—both viral favorites and hidden gems—peeking around every corner. But with so many options, where should you begin?

As a book lover myself, here’s my list of some unique bookstores to hit up this fall.

Beacon Hill Books & Cafe

Beacon Hill Books & Cafe may be the most well-known bookstore in the Boston area—and for good reason. Tucked into the picturesque cobblestone streets of Beacon Hill, this bookstore boasts five floors packed full of good reads and cozy corners for visitors to explore.

The attached cafe serves everything from breakfast to dinner, even hosting a weekly Sunday “Afternoon Tea.” But book your reservations early—Beacon’s Hill classic Boston charm means that it’s a popular spot. The store attracts both die-hard readers and those looking to explore the city, making walk-ins hard to come by.

Brookline Booksmith

Brookline Booksmith may be my personal favorite on this list. It’s easy to lose track of time browsing the many bookshelves in the store, which are filled to the brim with trending bestsellers, lesser-known titles, and everything in between. When you’re done, make sure to stop by one of the many restaurants in Coolidge Corner for a bite to eat!

The store also features a gift shop with trinkets perfect for any occasion. Additionally, the shop hosts a variety of speakers and events, so keep an eye out for some big names. On Oct. 26, the bookstore will welcome bestselling authors R.F. Kuang and Olivie Blake for a talk on Blake’s upcoming novel Girl Dinner.

Newtonville Books

Searching for a bookstore closer to BC? Look no further than Newtonville Books, just a 30-minute walk from campus.

Newtonville Books has served the local community since 1998. The store provides a wide selection of titles as well as a variety of community events. If you’re a loyal customer, make sure to look into the store’s membership program, which allows you to receive 20 percent off all purchases, both in store and online.

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

Craving a good read? Or maybe a delicious meal? You can get both at Trident Booksellers & Cafe, located on Newbury Street in the Back Bay. This two-story store is chock full of an amazing assortment of both fiction and nonfiction reads. The cafe, which is a more casual alternative to Beacon Hill Books & Cafe, serves up some of the tastiest meals in the area.

The store also hosts events like poetry open mics, silent book clubs, trivia nights, and movie screenings.

Brattle Book Shop

Located on West Street and founded in 1825, Brattle Book Shop is the perfect spot for fans of used books. The shop features three floors—the first two contain secondhand works and the third houses rare publications. There is also an outside sale lot, which visitors may recognize from the 2023 film The Holdovers.

Brattle Book Shop is one of America’s oldest and largest bookstores. Its historic charm and wide variety combine to create an amazing atmosphere that you won’t want to miss!