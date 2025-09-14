What Your Favorite ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Character Says About You

Wednesday nights across Chestnut Hill have been consumed by one thing and one thing only. If you aren’t sure what I’m talking about, it’s time to catch up. The Summer I Turned Pretty is this year’s must watch, and you would be hard-pressed to escape whispers of “can you believe Belly did …” and “oh my God, I hate Jeremiah” during your Thursday morning classes.

Everyone has their own unique takes on this cultural phenomenon, and believe it or not, these opinions may reveal something telling about your personality. Jeremiah v. Conrad just got serious—here is what your favorite character says about you.

Who's better for Belly? Loading... Sorry, there was an error loading this poll. Conrad Jeremiah Vote

Belly

Though she might be easy to forget amid the Conrad hyperfixation, Belly is, in fact, the main character. If she’s your favorite, I hate to say it, but you might be a little bit basic. But that’s okay—you stick with what you like. You’re an optimist and see the best in people, even when they make it difficult. You also might be a touch indecisive, perhaps in your romantic escapades, and prone to nostalgia.

Conrad

You’re cool. Also basic, but in the right way. You know what you deserve and demand nothing less. You’re smart, organized, and probably fashionable (I see that wrist watch). You serve only correct takes and are probably the “mom” of your friend group. If you can’t tell, I’m team Conrad.

Jeremiah

Yikes. I’m praying for you, girl. But seriously, you are an optimist. You feel a deeply nostalgic longing for summer 2020 and love the beach. You’re deeply empathetic and known as “the nice one” in your friend group.

Taylor

Correct choice. You’re probably a really good friend and at least a little selfless. Taylor is definitely your girl crush, and you probably see some of yourself in her. You’re a hopeless romantic and stay romanticizing your life, even if that means buying yourself flowers and daydreaming in Bapst between classes.

Steven

You’re smart and you know it. You like dependability and might have even grown up with a brother of your own. You’re tired of all of Belly’s drama and likely only continue watching for the Taylor and Steven plotline.

Laurel

You’re awesome. You see your friends getting up to some ridiculous antics and put them to bed with some Advil and water at the bedside table. Not afraid to tell it like it is, you keep it real in the best way possible. Your friends are lucky to have you, and your problem-solving duties are unlikely to end any time soon.

Susannah

You’re a sweetheart. You love planning dinner reservations and wine nights for your friends. You have it together, love wearing sundresses to class, and all things pink or patterned. You are definitely a romantic, maybe to a fault.

Denise

You want to be different so bad. She’s probably the only character in this show who is a legitimate, non-problematic, good person, but unfortunately, she is simply boring. To give you the benefit of the doubt, you’re definitely chill and smart—but maybe just a tad bit pretentious. Put down the Jenny Han and keep reading Jane Austen.