Programs and Services Committee Recommends Former U.S. Senate Doorkeeper for City Clerk

Laney McAdenSeptember 14, 2025
(Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)

On Thursday, Newton’s Programs and Services Committee unanimously voted to recommend Andrew Willison, a lawyer and former U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper, as the city clerk.

Willison explained he’s familiar with government positions due to his professional history prior to his law career. He has an extensive background in municipal governance, including roles at NASA, the Environmental Protection Agency, and on Capitol Hill, where he served as the 39th Deputy Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper of the Senate.

“I’ve worked around elected officials my entire life,” said Willison. “I have tremendous respect for people to put their names out there, put their careers partially on hold to do things like you’re doing.” 

If approved by the full city council, Willison would replace Cassidy Flynn, acting city clerk. In April, Flynn took over for Carol Moore, who had served in the position since 2021. 

A majority of the Newton Programs and Services Committee must approve the recommendation before a vote by the full city council. A city clerk serves as the official keeper of the city’s records, the administrative officer for the city council, and a liaison to the community. 

Willison worked as a named partner at a Washington, D.C., law firm before his wife was appointed director of the Massachusetts chapter of the Nature Conservancy, prompting their recent move to Newton. 

Willison explained that, despite it being different from his previous work, he has always been fascinated with local government. The city manager in his hometown of Emporia, Va., inspired him to pursue a career in local government. 

“Our city manager … was everywhere, he knew everybody, and he was involved in every aspect of the community’s life, and I just thought that was an amazing thing,” said Willison. “And you all got to see more directly than you do at other levels of government—or maybe in corporate or other settings—the results of the things that he was working on.”

Willison explained that for local governments to work, there cannot be an antagonistic relationship with the community. 

“But you’ll hear me come back to how important I think it is for people to know that they can come to this level of government without a lot of issues and they are going to get the things that they need,” said Willison.

According to Willison, the role of city clerk is the perfect opportunity for him to help soothe that relationship by ensuring everyone has the information they need.

“The very least I can do is make sure you’ve got all the information and have the ability to come in for a meeting and have it go as smoothly as possible,” said Willison.

Willison was adamant that he values communication not only with the community, but also with city councilors, as getting to know each of his potential colleagues allows him to meet them where they are. 

“It’s part of the process for me of getting to know a lot of people and how you like to be communicated with, so I can give all of you the equal level of attention, communicate how you want me to, or provide the advice you need at your job,” Willison said. 

Ward Four Councilor-at-Large Joshua Krintzman explained that the role of the city clerk also involves a large staff of union, non-union, seasonal, part-time, and volunteer workers, which requires a management-centered attitude. 

In response, Willison explained that he strives to surround himself with a team that is both smarter than and different from himself.

“I like to be around people who think differently and have different life experiences than me that come from a different background or different education—just people who are willing to challenge me, or at least challenge my way of thinking,” said Willison. 

The committee voted 6–0 to appoint Willison to a two-year term as city clerk.

About the Contributor
Laney McAden
Laney McAden, Associate Newton Editor
Laney McAden (she/her) is the Associate Newton Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Assistant Newton Editor. She is from Grapevine, TX. You can contact her at [email protected]