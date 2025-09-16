JJ Kazakoff-Eigen Drops Out of Ward 1 City Council Race

Jonathan “JJ” Kazakoff-Eigen announced Monday that he is suspending his campaign, leaving Ward 1 incumbent Maria Greenberg with an unopposed track to the Ward 1 Newton City Council seat.

“After reflecting on the process of campaigning and my current family obligations, my family and I have decided this is not the right time for me to continue in the current election cycle for Ward 1 City Councilor,” Kazakoff-Eigen wrote in an email.

A first-time candidate, Kazakoff-Eigen challenged Greenberg on a platform of fiscal responsibility and climate action, with a focus on transportation and housing as two big drivers of climate emissions.

Kazakoff-Eigen’s bid also reflected a desire to forge stronger relationships between sources of leadership throughout the city, an idea reflected in his farewell message.

“I want to thank the many people in our community, leaders, fellow residents, friends and neighbors in Ward 1 for their encouragement and support,” Kazakoff-Eigen said. “I enjoyed meeting everyone and hearing what you have to say about this city that we love, and what we want to see for its future. I look forward to staying involved and contributing to our community.”

In his message to community members, Kazakoff-Eigen welcomed the idea of campaigning in a future election cycle.

“I believe I would be an effective City Councilor and if at a later time the voters agree, I will welcome the opportunity to serve our wonderful community,” Kazakoff-Eigen wrote.

Kazakoff-Eigen’s suspended campaign comes a little over a week after another Ward 1 candidate, Christie Gibson for School Committee, also announced that she would be dropping out.

Because the ballot was certified by the city clerk prior to the Aug. 7 deadline, Kazakoff-Eigen’s name will remain on the election ballot.

Newton’s municipal election will take place on Nov. 4.