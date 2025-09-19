New York Congressman Asks Trump To Award Welles Crowther Presidential Medal of Freedom

U.S. Representative Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) is leading a campaign to posthumously award Welles Crowther, BC ’99, both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal for his heroism during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“We want his story and his sacrifice to be enshrined with that gold medal because it’s truly an example of American courage in modern history,” said Caroline Hunt, Lawler’s press assistant.

Crowther was working as an equities trader in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, when he led a group of survivors from the 78th floor down to safety, saving as many as 18 lives. He then chose to return up the stairs in an effort to save more, ultimately losing his life in the process.

Survivors later identified him as “the man in the red bandanna,” referencing the distinctive handkerchief he wore while helping others escape.

“I think that the red bandana is such an iconic symbol that people know his story by, and the congressman wanted it to be tangible,” Hunt said.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the United States. Lawler launched his effort to recognize Crowther’s heroism at a press conference on Sept. 12 in Nyack, N.Y.—Crowther’s hometown.

Allison Crowther, Welles’ mother, thanked Lawler and shared remarks of her own at the event.

“I think Welles would want me to say—and I always ask Welles what he’d want me to say—I think he would want me to say, ‘Let’s remember what it was like after September 11th in this country,’” Allison Crowther said. “September 12th, 13th, and on. How we all came together despite our differences and were one.”

Lawler also attended a Yankees game with President Donald Trump on Sept. 11, at which Trump posted a selfie holding a red bandana.

“It is an impactful story regardless of who you are, regardless of if you’re the president of the United States,” Hunt said. “I think holding the red bandana and seeing it—it’s an effective way to really showcase how the story has shaped the narrative around 9/11.”

Hunt could not confirm whether Trump will support Lawler’s proposal, but she emphasized that they remain optimistic.

“We’re hopeful for it,” Hunt said. “The congressman is really optimistic about getting this honor for Welles and his family.”

In addition to pursuing the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Lawler introduced legislation on Sept. 19 to award Crowther the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress can bestow.

“This is an initiative that’s really close to the congressman’s heart,” Hunt said. “He actually has a framed red bandana in his office, and it’s a really special piece of legislation.”