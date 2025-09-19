Newton Honors Local Entrepreneurs at Small Business Awards

The Charles River Regional Chamber celebrated Newton’s small businesses Wednesday night at the first-ever Newton Small Business Awards, gathering local leaders, entrepreneurs, and residents at the West Newton Cinema.

The night began with networking, alongside hors d’oeuvres and drinks from Flora’s Wine Bar. When the ceremony began, organizers passed out movie popcorn as a nod to the venue, which is a Newton staple that the community hustled to save from demolition in 2024.

To kick off the ceremony, Angela Pitter, Charles River Regional Chamber board chair, emphasized the impact of Newton’s small businesses.

“This is a place where bold ideas take root, grow, and scale,” Pitter said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate the people who keep Newton thriving—the risk-takers, the shopkeepers, the chefs, the founders, and the nonprofits who weave every village together.”

Elizabeth Heilig, president of the West Newton Cinema Foundation, elaborated on the significance of the event’s venue and how it relates to the need to keep Newton-based businesses afloat and thriving.

“I am so delighted to welcome you all here today,” Heilig said. “I have a feeling that this is part of why we worked so hard to save this building … to celebrate the many people who make Newton a fantastic place to live.”

The awards were chosen through a mix of public voting and judge selection. The Chamber solicited nominations and votes from the public over the summer. According to Charles River Regional Chamber President Greg Reibman, 5,000 voters weighed in to determine the winners of the Best New Small Business Award, Restaurant of the Year Award, and Retailer of the Year Award. The remaining awards were selected by a committee of judges.

Greg Schwartz, Representative of the 12th Middlesex District for the Massachusetts House of Representatives, presented SALT Patisserie with the Best New Small Business Award, received by pastry chef Thiago Silva.

“Thiago has cut no corners in creating a special experience for everyday Newtonians, from its eye-catching interior design to its mouth-watering handcrafted pastries,” Schwartz said.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller presented Patrick O’Hara of O’Hara’s Food & Spirits with the Restaurant of the Year Award.

“It’s a beautiful place to go,” said Fuller. “I think of it as comfort food. It’s cozy, it’s warm. It is a delight.”

Fuller also presented Newtonville Books with the Retailer of the Year Award, handing off the award to owner Mary Cotton.

“Once you’re in there, you’re never going to be ordering from Amazon ever again,” Fuller said.

Reibman presented the Rising Star Awards to Shara Ertel, owner of Fulfilled Goods, a sustainable shopping store, and to Kelly Comings, founder and executive director of Service Stars, an aftercare program that gives kids the opportunity to engage in volunteer work.

Amy Mah Sangiolo, Representative of the 11th Middlesex District, presented Lauren Berman with the Small Business Champion of the Year Award for her business, All Over Newton, a marketing firm for other local enterprises.

“Small shops and restaurants were struggling through some of their most difficult times, and Lauren didn’t just watch from the sidelines; she rolled up her sleeves, drew on her marketing expertise, and found creative ways to keep people connected to their favorite local spots during the pandemic,” said Sangiolo.

Joseph DeVito, president and CEO of The Village Bank, presented Dave Sellers, executive director at the John M. Barry Boys & Girls Club of Newton, with the Non-Profit Leader of the Year Award.

“David grew up within the club’s walls: first as a participant, then as a coach, and now is the club’s executive director,” DeVito said. “One of the many wonderful things about him, and one that I find truly inspiring, is that with everything that David does, it is never, ever about him—it is always and only about others.”

And to Kay Masterson went the Small Business Person of the Year Award, recognizing her for her ownership of Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant. Masterson and her husband, Kevin Masterson, also own Johnny’s Luncheonette, another Newton favorite.

Masterson urged the crowd to support small businesses in Newton rather than resorting to convenience.

“You need to walk in the door of your local restaurants and your local retailers, and you leave money there,” Masterson said. “That’s how this works. You don’t walk in and check a price and go, ‘I can get this a couple dollars cheaper,’ or ‘I’ll just have it delivered.’ Because when you shop and you dine locally, those are micro-investments in your community, and we build that together.”