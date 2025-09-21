Support The Heights:
Newton Farmers Market Fosters Community, Fun, and Food at Newton North High School

Sophia GallonSeptember 21, 2025
The market is not only inclusive of shoppers of different ages, but also those of differing financial circumstances. (Sophia Gallon / Heights Staff)

Every Saturday morning, from June 28th to Oct. 25th, Newton North High School opens its parking lot to the city, welcoming local farmers, bakers, and community members. The market offers a variety of produce and other goods to shoppers, but contributes more than products to the community.

“The market plays a very big role in building community,” said Nancy Scammon, the “Over 55” director for Newton Parks, Recreation, and Culture. 

For a fun pastime at the market, Scammon thought of “Farmer Fannie,” a hide-and-seek game where participants search throughout the market for Fannie, a red-headed farmer doll. Triumphant winners receive a stamp on their hand. 

“We try to make it a vibrant community space, so we bring in different activities like this for the kids,” Scammon said. “They love it.”

The market is not only inclusive of shoppers of different ages, but also those of differing financial circumstances.

“We have music, special events, but we also do a lot with EBT and food stamps, so that brings in more of the community,” Scammon said. 

The inclusion of these programs at markets is not only beneficial for the shoppers but also for the community in general.

“People [who receive government assistance] coming here benefit the farmers too,” Scammon said. “They plant based on these benefits.”

Bobbie Sproat, a frequent shopper at the markets, appreciates that aspect. Sproat visits the markets as many Saturdays as she can, often also attending the Tuesday Market at Cold Spring Park. She appreciates that the market makes quality produce easily accessible. 

“It’s fresh food without having to drive into the country,” Sproat said. 

Greens and in-season produce are regulars in her basket, but she always makes sure to pick up some corn on her shopping trips. Her go-to stand is “Wally’s Vegetables,” one of the market’s oldest vendors. Wally’s son, his brother Peter, and his uncle were working at the stand this past Saturday. 

Heli Silva, owner of Galley Provisions, appreciates the opportunity the markets bring for small business owners to interact with customers one-on-one. 

“We thought our business was going to come from small markets, like grocery stores,” Silva said.  “But it turns out being at the local farmers market, people get to try the bread that they’ve never heard of, and it’s had tremendous success.”

Galley Provisions is a four-month-old small business specializing in a bake-at-home Brazilian Pao de Queijo, a naturally gluten-free baked cheese snack. 

While the market is one of the oldest in Newton, it has bounced around different locations in its 46-year history. Its most recent move was from Newton Square to Newton North High School in 2022. 

She believes the high school has been a location like no other, though. 

“This is the best location—everybody loves it,” Scammon said. 

