How To Make the Most Out of Your Exchange Year at BC

Believe it or not, it has been a month since exchange students from around the world made their way to Boston College for the first time. Settling into life in a different country can be intimidating, especially at a place like BC, where there is so much to do and explore, both on campus or in the greater Boston area. But rest assured, there is enough time to do it all.

Here are a few helpful tips on how to make the most out of your time at BC as an exchange student!

Follow the Right Social Media Accounts

BC has a ton of social media accounts–each department, organization, office, and club has its own. These accounts are essential for keeping up to date on the latest on-campus news. Whether it be events, activities, club applications, or helpful BC news, they provide all the information you need to get involved. Here are some Instagram accounts you should definitely check out: Boston College, the Office of Student Involvement (OSI), Campus Activities Board (CAB), Office of International Students and Scholars (OISS), Campus Recreation, BC Dining—plus, of course, any clubs you’re interested in. Your feed should be full of BC!

If you’re not a social media person, subscribe to all email lists and be sure to check your email regularly.

Your Calendar Is Your Best Ally

There are so many events going on at BC that it’s hard to keep up! The best thing you can do is pull out your calendar and write down all the activities you want to attend. If a physical calendar isn’t for you, start a Google Calendar! It will even send you notifications 30 minutes prior to the event so you can be sure you’re not missing out. This simple trick helps you organize your time and make the most of all the great events going on.

Just Try It!

Try everything—even clubs or events that might not sound like your thing back home. You’re only here for a short time, so take advantage of every chance to meet new people and explore new interests. Plus, in the worst case scenario, you’ll get to eat free food and learn a little bit about what other students are into. If rock club isn’t for you—that’s OK—try something else!

Get Lost

Have you tried wandering around campus? You don’t always have to be rushing from class to class—instead, try strolling around and taking in the beauty of BC’s campus. Romanticizing the college experience is essential, and BC is the ideal place to do so. Take in the views down Linden Lane, gaze up at Gasson’s clocktower, and enjoy the fall foliage behind Stokes Hall. If you are feeling like making a few pit stops, grab a coffee at the Chocolate Bar to sip on while you walk or make a visit to the McMullen Museum to see some incredible art displays.

Don’t Let BC Absorb You

Even though the University is beautiful and you can spend hours and hours on campus without getting bored, remember: There is a whole world out there to explore. Go downtown and spend a morning wandering around Boston Public Garden, following the Freedom Trail to learn about Boston’s history and looking at the skyline from East Boston. If you want to make the visit especially productive, bring your readings and take a seat at Boston’s Public Library.

Talk to Everyone

Talking to people is one of the best ways to immerse yourself in the local culture. At BC, students are friendly and welcoming, so don’t be afraid to ask for recommendations on things to do or places to go—no one knows better than students who’ve had years to explore. Ask a classmate who seems nice to grab coffee, or maybe even knock on a floormate’s door and make a new friend. You would be surprised how easy it is to discover all the secret spots by simply asking the right people! `