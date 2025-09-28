“Wok” This Way: Best Asian Eats Near BC

While some Boston College students were busy studying for midterms, I busily studied menus. Your cravings for authentic Asian flavors don’t have to stop with Lower’s Korean rice bowl, but it also doesn’t have to require a trek downtown.

I invite you to “wok” this way for a guide to the best Asian restaurants, all just a short T ride away. As a foodie who grew up on home-cooked Asian feasts, I can vouch for every bite.

Victoria Seafood

Affectionately known as Vicky’s, Victoria Seafood holds a soft spot for the Asian community at BC. It’s a homey, casual, and, most importantly, authentic Chinese restaurant. Just a thirty-minute T ride away, this spot is great for large groups and encourages sharing multiple side dishes with a revolving tray, representative of Asian culture.

The best part? They offer a huge menu with tons of dishes to try. If you stop by, you won’t regret starting with the Peking spare ribs and the string beans.

Mala Town

I can’t talk about Asian eats near BC without mentioning Harvard Avenue. Only twenty minutes by the T, you have endless choices of Asian cuisine. Among them, I highly recommend you check out Mala Town. It’s a DIY hot pot place with fresh vegetable options like bean sprouts and bok choy, as well as your choice of cut meats like pork and fish cakes.

Just head to the buffet, grab a bowl, tongs, and pick out your favorite ingredients. At the counter, the server asks for your choice of soup, and they boil your choices for you. Personally, my favorite is the tangy Tom Yum Pot.

Kenzoku Mazesoba

Located on Park Drive, Kenzoku Mazesoba is my go-to spot to take friends who are new to the area. You can’t miss the signature Mentaiko Cream Mazesoba—chewy thick noodles generously topped with mentaiko (fish eggs), slow-braised chashu pork, chives, shiso leaf, garlic, nori, and sesame seeds.

The space is cozy and casual, and seating is usually more comfortable with a couple people or a small group. You’ll soon find yourself dreaming about the tasty eats they offer.

Futago Udon

Right next door, you can find a warm udon place to lift your spirits on a cold Boston day: Futago Udon. While slightly more expensive than Kenzoku, the portion sizes make it worth the coin. My personal favorite is the generous serving of beef and napa cabbage it offers. Inclusive of vegans and vegetarians, they have a number of best-selling vegan options.

Futago Udon is a cozy space, so it is more suitable for a small group. There might be a bit of a wait for seating, but I see that as a testament to its value. Otherwise, the service is top tier and the Udon itself comes out in the blink of an eye.

HeyTea

Last but not least, dessert. With its long lines and busy workers, Hey Tea is by no means a hidden gem. But it is hyped for good reason. Similarly priced to other boba shops, HeyTea gives you premium quality, packed with ingredients and packaging. The workers are efficient, and you can order by the kiosk for a fast checkout.

You can never go wrong with their refreshing Coconut Mango Bloom drink, which features mango, coconut jelly, and sago to brighten your day.