We’ve all had that awkward moment waving to somebody who doesn’t see us because they’re too engrossed with the music in their AirPods. While that’s annoying, we get it—listening to music can be a great way to relax before a stressful exam or to get excited for the weekend ahead.

So, because Spotify Wrapped doesn’t come out for another two months, here’s the roundup of what your walk-to-class music says about you.

Folk/Indie

You press play on your perfectly curated playlist of Stick Season by Noah Kahan, The Lumineers, and The Backseat Lovers as you savor the crisp weather and pumpkin-flavored coffee in your hand.

You definitely left 10 minutes early just to take the scenic route, posting Instagram stories of the changing red and orange leaves on Linden Lane. You’re also wrapped in a knit sweater and are counting down the minutes until you can go back to your dorm to watch a Gilmore Girls episode.

If Noah Kahan can romanticize New England, so can you.

Pop

You’re an early riser and probably got in a morning run before heading to grab sushi and hang with friends at CoRo. Mad respect.

Man’s Best Friend has been your personal anthem for the past week, and you love pointing out Sabrina Carpenter’s subtle references to everybody. Your outfit is perfectly coordinated with your Longchamp bag, and the scratches on your Owala are covered up by cute album stickers.

You’re using the upcoming release of Taylor Swift’s new album to hype yourself up for midterm season because when you use the sidewalk as your personal runway. Nothing can stop you.

Rap R&B

A 9 a.m. class is just another side quest for you. Every song from DON’T TAP THE GLASS by Tyler, The Creator has been stuck in your head for weeks, and you constantly use your pencils as makeshift drumsticks to stay alert during long lectures.

CharlieCards have been your best friend this semester, and you do your best studying while on the T with headphones on and Kendrick Lamar blasting. You’re just waiting for the weekend, when you can escape the fences of Chestnut Hill and travel into Boston to dance the night away to SZA.

Country

You’re mentally on a backroad, even if you’re physically walking to class on a stone path. You might be a little homesick and stuck in a post-Parents’ Weekend depression, but hearing Zach Bryan in your ears makes it okay.

You are desperate for Tyler Childers to release “Jersey Giant” (I am, too) and are saving up to buy tickets to his next concert. Gameday is your time to shine because it means you can bring out the country boots and not be judged, but that doesn’t stop you from wearing them on campus every other day of the week.

Classical

You’re finally locking in for that midterm you have tomorrow after days and days of procrastinating and are probably walking to Bapst or the fifth floor of O’Neill.

You’re hoping that Mozart paired with the aesthetics of the Hogwarts-esque library will magically turn you into an academic weapon, and, honestly, it might. You’ve got 12 hours, a large coffee from the Rat, Beethoven’s quartets, and a dream.

If you’ve got five different symphonies in your Spotify queue, all I can say is … good luck.