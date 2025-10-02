What Your Favorite BC Workout Class Says About You

If you frequent the Plex, you know one thing is certain: Boston College students take their workout classes very seriously. But your choice of workout class says more about you than you’d think—it’s a window into your personality.

Spin

You know what you like, you know what works best, and you don’t veer from it. If Spin is your preferred class at the Plex, you likely have a long-standing history with your hometown SoulCycle. In fact, I’d even guess you have your favorite instructor in your contacts and have texted them at least once letting them know you can’t wait to be back in their class.

But there’s no shame in sticking to the classics. You know you’ll always leave a cycle session feeling like you’ve completed a challenging workout.

Pilates

If you tell me Pilates is your favorite BC workout class, I automatically assume you radiate “I have my life together” energy. You walk into the class, confidently put your matching water bottle and cute tote bag in the back, and proceed to complete the whole workout without breaking a sweat.

When class ends, your matching workout set looks exactly as it did at the start. Afterward, you’re likely meeting a friend for matcha or checking your hardcover planner to highlight everything you’ve accomplished so far.

Zumba

You’re the life of the party. You probably convinced all your friends to come to Zumba by advertising it as “funny.” We all know you look forward to this hour of upbeat dance more than anything. After two or three songs, you barely have to glance at the instructor to see what’s next. You love to let go, forget about the five papers you have due tomorrow, and get a fun workout in.

If the Friday 4 p.m. class is your niche, you’re already planning to rally your friends to go out later.

Barre

Barre class aficionados almost always have prior ballet experience. You’re humble, telling others that you exercise on occasion, but in reality, you’re probably fitter than anyone else in the room. The wooden bars, glossy floors, and sound of the instructor giving corrections on technique give you just the right amount of nostalgia you crave without bringing up past ballet trauma.