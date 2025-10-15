How To Disconnect To Reconnect

When was the last time you and your roommates sat down to have a meal together without any technology present? Though we might feel more connected than ever, liking and commenting on friends’ Instagram posts and always knowing their exact location, the reality is that we often struggle to make meaningful connections.

Read on for some ideas on how to reconnect with your friends and spend some quality time together.

Leave Your Phone at Home

It might feel like leaving your phone at home will be the end of the world. Not so long-ago, however, people left their houses without any devices and managed to survive.

Try it in small doses. Call a friend, agree to meet somewhere, leave your phone in your dorm, and enjoy a nice walk with quality conversation. Time away from your screen will make you feel fully present and strengthen the connection with your friend.

Try Actually Paying Attention to the Movie You’re Watching

Do you ever find yourself checking your phone every couple minutes while watching a two-hour movie? It can be difficult to stay focused on one thing for that long, and many of us struggle to even follow the plot. Choose a good movie, leave devices in a separate room, turn off the lights, and make some popcorn to create a movie theater vibe in the comfort of your own home.

Pay Attention in Class

Education is neither free nor cheap. Would you pay for a concert ticket just to spend it watching scrolling through Instagram or texting a friend? If you do the math, you’ll see that every lesson of your classes is gold, so make the most out of them. Pay attention to your teacher and classmates, take notes, and participate—it will be much more engaging and productive.

Calling (It’s What Phones Were Made For)

There is nothing more precious than hearing someone’s voice. A conversation that might take hours over text will only take seconds on a call. Instead of texting your friends about the latest gossip and waiting hours for their reply, give them a call. Even better, agree to meet up and tell them the tea in person.

For the Brave

If you want a challenge, delete social media. Start with a few days, delete the apps, and see what feelings come up. Whenever you catch yourself picking up your phone to check Instagram, TikTok, or Snapchat, pick up a book, go workout, or talk to the person sitting next to you.

Now that you’ve made it to the end, turn off whatever device you’re reading this article on and take the first step to reconnect.