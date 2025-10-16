Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Who Owns Webster Woods? Newton, BC, and the State All Say “Me”

Genevieve MorrisonOctober 16, 2025
The City of Newton seized the woods from BC in 2019 through eminent domain. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)

It’s all quiet in Webster Woods. A canopy of oak, hickory, and hemlock trees is slowly shedding its leaves. Wildlife scamper around the soft cliffs, vernal pools, and marshes while walkers and their pets roam a web of trails. The 230-acre area makes up the largest protected open space in Newton—a suburban oasis, less than a mile south of Boston College’s Upper Campus down Hammond Pond Parkway.

But in the Middlesex County Superior Court, there’s a noisy legal fight over a 22.4-acre section of this sanctuary.

For six years, BC and the City of Newton have squabbled over the ownership of this section of Webster Woods—and how much it’s worth. Recent legal actions have further muddied the waters. A Middlesex Superior Court justice ruled in July that the parcel never rightfully belonged to either party, but that it is, and has always been, property of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

In 2016, BC bought the 22.4 acres of land for $20 million from Congregation Mishkan Tefila, a synagogue that has since moved to Brookline. The tract included a 7.6-acre building complex and 14.8 acres of forest. BC converted the old synagogue into an auditorium venue for BC’s Robsham Theater Arts Center and administrative office space.

BC converted the old synagogue into an auditorium venue for BC’s Robsham Theater Arts Center. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)

Three years later, the city seized the 14.8-acre undeveloped portion of BC’s acquisition through eminent domain. This power enables the government to buy private property for public use, with or without the property owner’s consent. Newton compensated the University $15.2 million for the parcel. 

Lawyers for BC shot back a complaint that the amount Newton paid for the land was “grossly unfair and totally inadequate.” They argued that the University was owed more money and that the seizure of the undeveloped land diminished the value of the 7.6 acres they had left over.

To make its case, BC reached into the past. It argued that when Congregation Mishkan Tefila bought the land from the state in 1954, one part of the deed—the legal document that defines terms of ownership—was invalid.

BC pointed out that when a state conservation agency sold the land to the synagogue, it restricted use exclusively to “religious or educational purposes, or recreational purposes therein.”

According to BC, that restriction is illegal because certain state laws make land use restrictions unenforceable after 30 to 50 years. Additionally, BC claims, a land use restriction requiring “religious or educational purposes” would prefer religion over non-religion, violating the separation of church and state outlined in the U.S. Constitution’s Establishment Clause.

If that part of the deed was invalid, BC continued, the land’s use could go beyond just religion or education, and therefore BC could claim a higher price tag for it. 

In response, Newton argued that BC couldn’t separate the land use restriction from its own onetime ownership of the property. If it were true that one element of the deed was invalid, the entire deed would have to be thrown out—and with it, BC’s claim to the property.

The city also noted that if the court ruled in BC’s favor, the restriction’s removal would increase the property’s value and therefore result in an “unfair windfall” to BC, as Newton would owe BC more money for taking the land. 

BC’s Facilities Management Offices are located in Congregation Mishkan Tefila’s old school. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)

Enter the state. In a July 2024 filing, Massachusetts complained as “other interested party” that the deed was invalid because it “entangled” the government with religion in violation of the First Amendment, agreeing with BC’s assertion.

But the state went further, arguing that if the deed was invalid, then in 1954, the commonwealth never rightly turned the land over to the synagogue. And since the state effectively owned the land at the time, the synagogue would not have had the authority to sell the land to BC in 2016. From there, the City of Newton would not have been rightly able to seize the land through eminent domain in 2019. 

In effect, the commonwealth asserted that the land should have never left the state’s ownership, making the quarrel between Newton and BC irrelevant.

On July 3, a Middlesex County Superior Court justice ruled that BC’s case for higher compensation could advance. But it wasn’t that simple. He added that many questions remained unanswered, primarily, what should be done about the total $35.2 million transacted over the land since 2016. 

“How would/could this Court, or other authority ‘unwind’ the 1954 transaction, the 2016 conveyance, and what, if any, effect would ‘unwinding’ the transactions have on the 2019 taking by the City[?]” the justice, Camille Sarrouf, wrote.

“Unwinding” might mean that BC would have to return the $15.2 million that Newton paid it. In turn, Temple Mishkan Tefila would theoretically have to pay back the $20 million BC gave it for the land as well.

“Questions would arise regarding the status of the $20 million purchase price Boston College paid to Temple Mishkan Tefila in 2016,” lawyers for the city wrote in their filing.

But Sarrouf didn’t provide the answers to those questions, writing instead that his assertion won’t be “acted upon.” 

And in the process of deliberation, the fight over the deed had been moved into its own Land Court case. Therefore, the original eminent domain case—BC requesting more money for the 2019 transaction—is ongoing, despite the court’s decision.

“Newton’s suit against Boston College and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the Land Court is an ill-conceived attempt to avoid compensating Boston College by burdening the Congregation Mishkan Tefila with the economic cost of the City’s 2019 taking,” the University wrote in a statement to The Heights. “BC has every confidence that this suit will not change the status of the University’s Superior Court action to obtain just compensation for the 17 acres that the City seized by eminent domain.”

Since taking the land in 2019, the City of Newton has turned Webster Woods into conservation land. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)

So on Oct. 9, lawyers for the City of Newton filed a complaint requesting the Massachusetts Land Court resolve the confusion and name the rightful owner of the land.

“The Commonwealth’s failure to act … has created substantial uncertainty as to the state of title,” Newton’s lawyers wrote in the filing.

In a newsletter to Newton residents, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller underscored the city’s commitment to winning back the woods—and staving off any more payments to BC.

“We remain committed to preserving Webster Woods in perpetuity for future generations,” Fuller wrote. “We will also work to protect Newton taxpayers from an unfair outcome.”

While the courts deliberate, BC will keep hold of the 7.6-acre tract at the old synagogue, Newton will retain its claim over the 14.8-acre forest—and the future of the quiet Webster Woods will remain in limbo.

Correction (10/17/25, 1:50 p.m.): This article was corrected to clarify that the July 3 ruling did not decide the Commonwealth of Massachusetts rightfully owns Webster Woods. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Metro
When asked about the issues she found most pressing, Gordon pointed to school budgeting and supporting small businesses. (Photo Courtesy of Julia Malakie)
“Candidate for All Residents”: Lisa Gordon Emphasizes Representative Approach in City Council Run
If elected as a city councilor, Miller is passionate about strengthening public services, particularly schools and parks. (Photo Courtesy of Garry Miller)
Garry Miller Emphasizes Long-Term Problem Solving and Collaboration in Ward 5 City Council Run
Fuller recommend a $14.66 million or 5 percent increase to the NPS budget to avoid its projected financial issues in 2030. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Mayor Fuller Warns of 2030 “Financial Cliff” for NPS in Financial Forecast
Ty Burr was a 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist in Criticism and works as a film critic for The Washington Post. (Jisu Lee / For The Heights)
West Newton Cinema Shows ‘I Know Where I’m Going!’ At Ty Burr’s Monthly Movie Club
The NTA made its determination via a questionnaire sent out to all school committee candidates. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton Teachers Association Endorses Miara, Brodt, and Murphy for School Committee
NPS employee salaries and benefits have gone up by $40.7 million since 2022. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton Superintendent Says Schools are Bracing For Shrinking Federal Support
More in Newton
Sean Roche, Lisa Gordon, and Ted Gross are running for Ward 6’s at-large city council seats. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Ward 6 Newton City Council Candidates Talk Housing, Business, and Climate Issues in Debate
The changes bump the project’s totals up to 757 housing units and 897,900 square feet. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Updated Riverside Complex Plan Adds Seven Housing Units, More Retail Space
The parking ban prohibits on-street parking between 2 and 6 a.m. from Dec. 1 through March 31. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newtonians Weigh Parking Ban Repeal Ahead of November Ballot Question
Brodt is running against fellow first-time candidate Jonathan Greene. (Image Courtesy of Mali Brodt)
Ward 6 School Committee Candidate Mali Brodt Wants To Rebuild Community Trust in NPS
Greene is running against Mali Brodt for the Ward 6 seat. (Image Courtesy of Jonathan Greene for School Committee)
NPS Graduate Jonathan Greene Emphasizes Student Investment in Ward 6 School Board Run
Charm is running unopposed. (Image Courtesy of Brittany Hume Charm)
In Ward 5 City Council Bid, Brittany Hume Charm Advocates for Staying True to Newton’s Values
More in Politics
The existing driveway was overgrown with vegetation and had sunken into the ground. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton Land Use Committee Moves Forward on Clark Street Home’s New Driveway
The original ordinance was implemented in August of 2019 and, as per state requirements, requires a reevaluation every five years. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton’s Zoning and Planning Committee Addresses Amendments to Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance
Dahmubed believes his education and professional experience have equipped him with a distinctive skill set. (Image Courtesy of Cyrus Dahmubed)
Cyrus Dahmubed Urges Affordability and Strategic Growth in Ward 4 City Council Candidacy
Miara faces Ben Schlesinger in the race for the Ward 5 seat. (Image Courtesy of Jenna Miara)
Jenna Miara Hopes To Bring Legal Experience to Ward 5 Newton School Committee Seat
Chaimanis said he will bring a fresh perspective to the city council, combining his acumen for finance with his entrepreneurship and management experience. (Image Courtesy of John Chaimanis)
John Chaimanis Emphasizes Pragmatic, Community-Focused Leadership in Ward 4 City Council Run
Newton Teachers Association President Mike Zilles confirmed that the quote was true but missing context. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Out-of-Context Comment From NTA President Sparks Outcry Among Newton Parents
About the Contributor
Genevieve Morrison
Genevieve Morrison, Newton Editor
Genevieve Morrison (she/her) is the Newton Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Associate Newton Editor. She is from Wayland, MA. You can find her on Twitter @GenMorrison_ or contact her at [email protected]