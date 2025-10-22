Support The Heights:
Newton Harvest Fair Commemorates 50 Years as the Perfect Fall Event

Sophia ChamberlinOctober 22, 2025
From carnival rides to craft booths, the fair has something for everyone. (Sophia Chamberlin / Heights Staff)

Every autumn, the heart of Newton comes alive with delicious smells, live music, and crowds of people gathering for the city’s beloved Harvest Fair. Held on the Newton Centre Green, the two-day event marked its 50th anniversary this year—and it was busier than ever. 

On Saturday and Sunday, the Greene featured a wide spread of activities. From carnival rides to craft booths, the fair had something for everyone. Saturday kicked off the event with a full carnival featuring classic fair rides and games. 

More than a fall celebration, the fair has become a celebration of community, tradition, and local businesses. Sunday featured a farmers’ market with food, artisanal goods, and live music. 

Among the more than 100 vendors attending was Annette Moloney, owner of Annette’s Blanket Co., which offers handmade crochet blankets and pillows. A Newton local, Moloney has been a regular at the fair for the past eight years. 

“It’s really well publicized,” Moloney said. “A lot of people come, which brings in good revenue for the vendors.” 

Despite selling at farmers’ markets all over Boston, Moloney explained that she especially looks forward to the Harvest Fair every year. 

While vendors like Moloney are longtime regulars, Harvest Fair also has space for new business owners. Justin Phan, a student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, set up shop this year for the first time with his company, Sugi Matcha, a new matcha tea brand. 

Phan explained that he chose to attend the Harvest fair this year due to Newton’s community-centered reputation. 

“It’’s such a good community here,” Phan said. “And it’s definitely not too cold for a nice iced matcha.”

Beyond the bustling market, the fair also delivered entertainment. Two stages hosted live performances by local musicians, dance groups, and school ensembles, drawing crowds all day long. Families also enjoyed kid-friendly activities, including face-painting, pumpkin decorating, and carnival rides. 

Cameron Smith, BC 29, experienced the fair for the first time this year alongside several of her friends. 

“It’s so much fun,” Smith said, “My friends and I listened to a live band and played the carnival games.

Smith said that she and her friends were glad they decided to check it out. 

“It was a perfect fall weekend,” said Smith. 

Whether it is someone’s first visit or 50th, the 2025 Harvest Fair offered a reminder of what makes Newton special and why this hometown tradition is sure to last for many years to come.

