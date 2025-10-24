Newton Revises Career and Technical Education Policy To Expand Equity and Access for Students

Newton Public Schools (NPS) officials presented a major update to the district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) policy at Monday night’s Newton School Committee meeting.

Officials introduced guidelines that will comply with new state policies and incorporate efforts to increase equity and access for all students.

“We are pursuing opportunities to expand opportunities within the CTE programming, but also making sure that we are offering opportunities for students from Newton North High School and Newton South High School,” said Henry Turner, Newton North principal.

Massachusetts now requires all public school districts, in addition to regional vocational schools, to document and enforce clear policies for CTE admissions, access, and outreach.

Under Newton’s revised policy, all eighth graders will now receive formal information about CTE opportunities and can apply for exploratory courses through the district’s online Aspen system.

If students are not placed into their preferred pathway in ninth grade, they will be guaranteed admission in 10th grade in order to expand access and reduce inequity.

“[The purpose] is to make sure that all students are aware of CTE, that students have shared ways in which they can participate, and they have access to application into a program,” Turner said.

All seven of Newton’s approved CTE programs—Automotive Technology, Carpentry, Culinary Arts, Drafting, Graphic Communication, TV Media Arts, and Early Education and Care—are based at Newton North. Newton South offers only one small, dual-enrollment early childhood education program through Middlesex College.

In response to the lack of opportunities for South students, Turner said the district is adjusting its annual Elective Night for eighth graders, an event where incoming high schoolers and their families learn about the offered CTE courses.

“What we are expanding for this coming year … is that we’re going to guarantee the first half hour to be just for South students, so they can visit all the CTE programs, and they can stay for as long as they want,” said Turner.

Turner also discussed how past scheduling presented a problem for South students’ access to North’s CTE programs. In the past, North and South began the school day 10 minutes apart, making it difficult for South students to arrive on time for the CTE programs. The committee has now rectified this issue.

“For those of you who remember our long slog of schedule process, one of the biggest worries was the new schedule,” Turner said. “Since the [change in] schedule, we have had the most participation in the CTE in the history of the school. Our programs are completely full, and we have more South participation than we’ve had in a long time.”

Kathleen Duff, director of CTE for NPS, lamented the fact that South has fewer exploratory programs than Newton North.

“It feels like a problem,” Duff said.

The committee discussed emulating CTE programs that are currently in place in Boston public schools. One such suggestion was a dental program, offering a glimpse into what South can do to increase its enrollment numbers via investments in new programs.

The cost of a new dental lab would amount to over $1 million, however, posing budgetary concerns.

Anping Shen, Ward 3 Newton School Committee member, cautioned against investing substantial funds into new programs without first assessing interest among South students.

“For the dental program, $1 million … seems a little bit extreme,” Shen said. “But there should be some way, at least this year, where some efforts could make it a bit more balanced. And I think some survey questionnaires from the South side could be helpful, at least, to see if there is a strong need for those students.”

NPS Superintendent Anna Nolin remains hopeful about implementing the new program, contingent upon understanding the required budget allocations through Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) metrics. In other words, Nolin would like to understand the plan for coming up with this money before she takes any steps toward implementation.

“Should we receive the FTEs required to run the classes next year, we can begin the program in its exploratory phase,” Nolin said.

Duff emphasized the importance of the CTE programs and their expansion.

“I’ve seen it transform some [students’] lives,” Duff said. “And this is the magic of CTE.”