Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Newton City Council Approves Zoning Change Aimed at Curbing Oversized Homes

Nathan Yarnall and Brandon YooOctober 24, 2025
The motion passed 18–5, with one absent (Nicole Vagra / Heights Editor)

Newton City Council voted on Monday to approve a zoning amendment designed to limit the size and visual scale of new single-family homes in the city, marking one of the largest residential design reforms in recent memory. 

The change, known as the Residential Facade Build Out Ratio, restricts a home’s front width to 60 percent of the lot’s frontage within required setbacks. The goal is to prevent oversized structures from overwhelming neighborhoods and to preserve Newton’s architectural character. 

The amendment was presented to the council by the Zoning and Planning Committee (ZAP), headed by Ward 7 Councilor Lisle Baker. 

“This item is one that has been in the committee for a considerable period of time,” Baker said. “There are large numbers of what amount to apparently oversized homes on the lots they occupy, creating a very uncomfortable streetscape and also potential difficulty for the abutters”.

According to Baker, ZAP and the city’s consultant, Utile Architecture and Planning, studied teardown trends across Newton before recommending the 60 percent limit. 

“Part of the challenge of this process is we were asking the planning department to look with our consultant, Utile Design, at remedies that could improve what the built environment looked like without adversely affecting the property values of the properties themselves,” Baker said. “Our consultant came to the conclusion that what appeared to be an optimal ratio would be a 60 percent ratio.”

Under the new rule, homes on lots narrower than 50 feet and additions under one and a half stories are exempt. Homeowners who wish to exceed the 60 percent limit may apply for a special permit. The measure will take effect on March 1, 2026, allowing residents and builders time to complete projects already underway. 

“The challenge is you want to have an effective date that’s close enough so we don’t encourage people to go build the kind of buildings that you saw at the beginning, but also far enough out so that people who have reasonable expectations of doing something can finish up what they’ve already started,” Baker said. 

Several councilors supported the proposal as a measured response to resident concerns over rapid neighborhood change and development, including Ward 2 Councilor-at-Large Susan Albright.

“I hope we’ll get a report back from the planning department on what this has done to development in Newton—whether it’s had the effect that we’re hoping for—but I think it’s probably a good place to start,” said Albright.

Albright added that she plans to docket a review item by March 2027 to assess whether the new rule reduces teardowns or affects neighborhood design.

Ward 3 Councilor-at-Large Pamela Wright emphasized that the reform targets large-scale new builds as opposed to more modest homes. 

“This change may reduce a few teardowns, but that was not the aim,” Wright said. “It was for these huge houses that didn’t take up the whole entire lot.”

Still, several councilors voiced concerns about unintended impacts for owners of smaller or irregular properties, including Ward 3 Councilor-at-Large Andrea Kelley.

“It seems that the current wording and scope doesn’t consider a majority of Newton’s lots, such as smaller lots and particularly irregularly shaped corner lots,” said Kelley. “This makes the process lengthier, more expensive, and convoluted, to the detriment of residential property owners.”

Ward 1 Councilor-at-Large Alison Leary described the amendment as an experiment that could evolve. 

“I was, frankly, encouraged to see something substantial come out of Zoning and Planning,” said Leary. “I think this is a little bit of an experiment, and we would have an opportunity to reevaluate it, so I’m planning to support it.”

Ward 8 Councilor Stephen Farrell said he hopes the new rule will protect neighborhood character while still allowing growth. 

“I’m hoping that this will go a long way to helping neighborhoods retain their character and still allow for some pretty good-sized buildings,” Farell said.

In his closing remarks, Baker said the council’s vote revealed a growing consensus that as Newton continues to develop, oversized buildings must be addressed.

“This is an opportunity for the council to respond to the concerns we’ve heard in the community about the nature of our built environment and the oversized appearance of buildings,” Baker said.

The motion passed 18–5, with one absent.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City Hall
Mayoral candidate Marc Laredo and the Newton Teachers Association have each endorsed candidates for Newton elections. (Connor Siemien / Heights Editor)
Web of Endorsements Sets Stage for Upcoming Newton Local Elections
When asked about the issues she found most pressing, Gordon pointed to school budgeting and supporting small businesses. (Photo Courtesy of Julia Malakie)
“Candidate for All Residents”: Lisa Gordon Emphasizes Representative Approach in City Council Run
If elected as a city councilor, Miller is passionate about strengthening public services, particularly schools and parks. (Photo Courtesy of Garry Miller)
Garry Miller Emphasizes Long-Term Problem Solving and Collaboration in Ward 5 City Council Run
Fuller recommend a $14.66 million or 5 percent increase to the NPS budget to avoid its projected financial issues in 2030. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Mayor Fuller Warns of 2030 “Financial Cliff” for NPS in Financial Forecast
NPS employee salaries and benefits have gone up by $40.7 million since 2022. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton Superintendent Says Schools are Bracing For Shrinking Federal Support
Sean Roche, Lisa Gordon, and Ted Gross are running for Ward 6’s at-large city council seats. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Ward 6 Newton City Council Candidates Talk Housing, Business, and Climate Issues in Debate
More in Metro
All seven of Newton’s approved CTE programs are based at Newton North. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton Revises Career and Technical Education Policy To Expand Equity and Access for Students
Murphy hopes to facilitate greater communication and transparency with the public on staff union contracts if elected. (Photo Courtesy of Jim Murphy)
Jim Murphy Seeks To Bring Educators’ Perspective to Newton School Committee
From carnival rides to craft booths, the fair has something for everyone. (Sophia Chamberlin / Heights Staff)
Newton Harvest Fair Commemorates 50 Years as the Perfect Fall Event
Lao started baking when she had children with food allergies. (Anika Chang Garcia / Heights Staff)
Newton Kneads Sourdough Bakes Love Into Every Allergy-Friendly Loaf
As a born and raised Newtonian, Schlesinger is confident that he understands the needs of his community. (Photo Courtesy of Ben Schlesigner)
Ward 5 School Committee Candidate Ben Schlesinger Pitches Pragmatic, Kids-First Leadership
The City of Newton seized the woods from BC in 2019 through eminent domain. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Who Owns Webster Woods? Newton, BC, and the State All Say “Me”
More in Newton
Ty Burr was a 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist in Criticism and works as a film critic for The Washington Post. (Jisu Lee / For The Heights)
West Newton Cinema Shows ‘I Know Where I’m Going!’ At Ty Burr’s Monthly Movie Club
The NTA made its determination via a questionnaire sent out to all school committee candidates. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton Teachers Association Endorses Miara, Brodt, and Murphy for School Committee
The changes bump the project’s totals up to 757 housing units and 897,900 square feet. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Updated Riverside Complex Plan Adds Seven Housing Units, More Retail Space
The parking ban prohibits on-street parking between 2 and 6 a.m. from Dec. 1 through March 31. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newtonians Weigh Parking Ban Repeal Ahead of November Ballot Question
Brodt is running against fellow first-time candidate Jonathan Greene. (Image Courtesy of Mali Brodt)
Ward 6 School Committee Candidate Mali Brodt Wants To Rebuild Community Trust in NPS
Greene is running against Mali Brodt for the Ward 6 seat. (Image Courtesy of Jonathan Greene for School Committee)
NPS Graduate Jonathan Greene Emphasizes Student Investment in Ward 6 School Board Run