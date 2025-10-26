A Guide to the Best Non-Pumpkin Fall Drinks

In the world of fall flavors, pumpkin takes the cake. But what about the people who don’t like pumpkin? Can they not indulge in the feelings of fall?

To combat pumpkin fatigue, coffee establishments have started branching out with new, experimental fall flavors. Whether you don’t like pumpkin or simply want to try something different, this guide highlights some of the best non-pumpkin beverages to try this fall.

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso from Starbucks

Known for its iconic pumpkin spice latte, Starbucks has instilled a love for pumpkin in the hearts of many. Some may find it surprising to learn that the coffee giant also offers a variety of non-pumpkin beverages each fall. One standout is the apple crisp oatmilk shaken espresso, featuring hints of cinnamon, brown sugar, and, of course, apple—all coming together in one cozy fall sip.

Cereal N’ Milk Latte from Dunkin’

It’s true that America runs on Dunkin’, and this is especially true with Boston students. During midterm season, a fall drink is a cure to any problem, so why not try the cereal N’ milk latte? While cereal might not necessarily scream “fall,” the latte’s hints of marshmallow and overall sweet taste has made this drink popular and definitely worth a try.

Iced Banana Bread Matcha from Blank Street

Blank Street has taken Boston by storm. With its unique flavors and trendy vibe, students from colleges across Boston flock to this hot spot. This year, matcha is more popular than ever, making Blank Street banana bread matcha a must-try. While this drink is on the menu year-round, its subtle banana bread flavor brings all the cozy, baked-good vibes—because says fall more fall than that?

Spiced Pear Latte from Caffè Nero

A new addition to Caffè Nero’s fall menu, the spiced pear latte puts a twist on the classic apple cider, creating a new, fall-inspired beverage. This drink contains shots of espresso, steamed milk, and spices to refine the sweet pear flavor. It’s a perfect choice for apple cider lovers and anyone who enjoys fruity drinks.

Turtle Nut Cold Brew and Matcha Latte from Pressed Cafe

For those craving caffeine and dessert, look no further. Pressed cafe’s turtle nut cold brew lets you choose between a salted caramel mocha cold brew or almond milk matcha, each topped with butter pecan cold foam, candied pecan, and caramel-mocha drizzle. With so many flavors in one cup, this drink might be the most creative, non-pumpkin delicacy on the market.