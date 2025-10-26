Support The Heights:
Jacob Silber Pitches a Shift From Dependency to Self-Reliance in Ward 8 City Council Run

Fan Yee Ivan O and William ConnorsOctober 26, 2025
Silber is running against incumbents David Kalis and Richard Lipof for the two Ward 8 at-large seats. (Image Courtesy of Jacob Silber)

Ward 8 at-large candidate Jacob Silber is pitching a Newton less reliant on federal and state funding and more focused on strengthening its own tax base.

“The last five to 10 years we’ve had a certain approach that was predicated on having a lot of federal money, having a lot of state money, and I think that we, Newton, have to figure out how to make solutions that work for it without necessarily tying ourselves up,” said Silber.

Silber’s approach to the city’s funding is self-reliance in preparation for a possible decrease in Newton’s funding. 

“We should be looking for money from the state and from the fed, but I don’t think we can expect it,” said Silber. 

A Newton resident for almost 10 years, Silber first became engaged with public service three years ago, when a significant development was proposed near his home and raised local concern. 

With his father having served as a town selectman for 25 years, Silber said stepping into the city council race felt like a natural next step.

“It’s really hard for people to perform public service,” said Silber. “It’s a huge time commitment. You’re not going to get rich serving on the city council.”

Silber said he felt fortunate that previous endeavors allowed him the opportunity to run. 

“It’s hard for people who don’t have success in another aspect of their life to make the time to do that,” said Silber. “So I’m fortunate enough to have a successful business that I have the time and flexibility, but that’s not something everyone has.”

Silber’s professional background is diverse, with over 30 years of business experience and having founded multiple successful companies in fields such as engineering and finance. 

Newton enjoys a strong tax base, Silber discussed, but with limits on how much tax revenue can be raised annually through the Massachusetts Prop 2.5 law, the amount of property tax Newton can generate each year is also limited. 

“There’s been inflation, and so that increases the cost of living for our employees, which means that we’re in a situation where it’s harder for us to afford the employees, given the fiscal constraints,” said Silber.

Silber claims that the economic climate has changed over the last five years, with core inflation above 2.5 percent, presenting Newton with a sizable financial challenge. The solution, he argues, is to bolster the city’s commercial tax base by engaging it in a consultative way.

Beyond finances, Silber also raised issues around public discourse and local education. As a father himself, he expressed concerns with recent materials released by the Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) that some have criticized as antisemitic.

“I’m concerned that they are trying to influence the school committee elections,” said Silber. “I am concerned that that kind of activity is creating an unwelcoming environment. It’s difficult now that the MTA is in that position.”

Silber realizes that the city councilors have limited influence over the school board, yet he still believes city leaders have a role in shaping Newton’s broader environment.

“It’s time for pivoting in terms of how we look at the problems that we have and what solutions we take,” Silber said. “We have to plot a new course of action. The facts are changing, things are changing, and we have to change our perspective.” 

Silber is running against incumbents David Kalis and Richard Lipof for the two Ward 8 at-large seats. 

