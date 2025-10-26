A College Student’s Guide to Better Sleep

As exam season kicks off, many students see their sleep schedules slip away and the hours of the night disappear. We often find ourselves starting homework an hour later than expected—or realizing that the “easy” questions on our econ problem set each have parts “a” through “e.” All of a sudden, eight hours of luxurious rest turns into a measly five.

It feels like a necessity to sleep in on the weekend with so much going on, but getting good sleep every night is more important than it seems. Sometimes, the best way to feel prepared for class and boost your mood during the week is just a good night’s rest every night.

Here’s a couple tips to make that happen.

Stick to a Schedule

Maintaining a relatively stable sleep schedule is important. Our bodies operate on daily cycles, so staying consistent is key for quality sleep. Going to bed and waking up around the same time every night makes it easier to fall asleep when necessary and results in good sleep every night, instead of just twice a week.

The first step is setting a bedtime. Giving yourself a bedtime deadline—and dropping everything when it rolls around—is critical for creating a good sleep schedule. Get ready for bed between nine and ten hours before you need to wake up to ensure more than enough time of quality rest.

Following a set schedule involves consistency—irregular sleep patterns disrupt your body’s natural rhythm, making it harder to fall asleep when you really need to. Maintaining consistency might mean going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. This also means you shouldn’t wake up too late on the weekends.

One thing that can help maintain regularity is establishing a bedtime routine. Getting ready for bed 30 minutes to an hour before you want to sleep makes winding down a part of your schedule.

Another important step in maintaining routine is avoiding long naps shortly after you wake up or before you go to bed.

Remember that no one-size-fits-all formula works for everyone. Getting to know if you’re a night owl or an early bird can help you plan your night in a way that’s best for you.

Create an Ideal Environment for Sleep

Optimal sleeping conditions are key for getting a good night of rest. Lighting, noise, temperature, and clutter are all important factors in falling asleep.

Living in a dorm can also mean you and your roommates are on different schedules, so it’s important to communicate about bedtimes. Using a fan or AirPods can dull noise if there’s a lot going on. Speaking of fans, keeping the temperature cool during the nighttime is also conducive to good sleep.

Maintaining a clean room and keeping clutter off of your bed are other helpful ways to calm down before bed. Additionally, reserving your dorm—and especially your bed—for non-studying down time helps create a relaxed space separate from the stresses of the day.

Lastly, the advice to limit screen time before bed is common for a reason. Putting away your phone 15-20 minutes before you sleep will help you relax both physically and mentally.

Destress During the Day

One major barrier to quality sleep is high stress prior to going to bed. Whether you’ve been working on a stressful assignment or you’re simply preoccupied, it’s important to take time to wind down before bed.

A bedtime routine can help reduce stress because it creates a barrier between your busy day and your relaxation time. If you have a lot on your mind, planning out the next day or writing down reminders can also help you clear your head before getting in bed. You might need to postpone your responsibilities and workload until the next day—sometimes the best way to deal with a stressful situation is to sleep on it.

Daytime anxieties can often take over our thoughts as soon as we get in bed, so make sure you’re taking time to take care of yourself and manage your stress.

Mindfulness exercises can also help to quiet your mind at night. Prioritizing de-stressing before bed is important because even if you have your schedule down, quality is just as important as quantity in terms of sleep.

Why Sleep Is So Important

Why even worry about all of this? Sleep is truly an underrated and underestimated tool—especially for college students.

Getting more high-quality sleep is good for our brains and overall health. Sleep allows us to take in and process information much faster, improving both memory formation and recall. It clears our minds, reducing stress and improving concentration.

Deep sleep also helps heal the body, meaning you’ll be less likely to get sick when your roommate starts coughing this winter.

Lastly, sleep is a great mood booster, meaning tedious classes and long days are far more manageable. Plus, staying up late when you need to becomes much easier.

Remember, changing habits like sleep takes time. After losing sleep for a few nights, two nights of good sleep will usually be able to get you back on track. Still, consistency is key in getting a good night’s rest.