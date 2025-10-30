Your Ultimate Guide to the Holy War: Game Day Tips

The infamous Holy War matchup between the Eagles and the Fighting Irish is fast approaching. Just as Bill O’Brien’s football team has been practicing for weeks, it’s time to start preparing for one of Boston College’s oldest and most infamous rivalries.

It doesn’t just take throwing a ball or scoring a touchdown to win the Holy War game against Notre Dame. It also takes effort from Boston College students—outfits, tailgating, chants, and all. Touchdown Jesus won’t save them anymore.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the biggest game of the season.

Clash of the Catholics

In order to stick it to the Notre Dame fans, you need to hit ’em with the history. How many times has BC won the Holy War? Where and when did the rivalry start?

Here are a couple facts about the Holy War to prove that BC students aren’t only the holiest between the two rivals—they’re also the smartest.

Dating back to 1975, the Holy War is officially called The Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl. How’s that for a coincidence?

The name “The Holy War” comes from the fact that BC and Notre Dame are the only two Catholic universities in the United States that still compete in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision.

The two schools have faced off a total of 26 times, with BC winning nine times and Notre Dame winning 17.

Don’t let this stat discourage you, though. Each university seems to start a winning streak every few years. Notre Dame dominated most of the Holy War games from the early 1980s through the late 1990s, while BC took the flame in the early 2000s.

Since 2008, Notre Dame has been undefeated, but it may be time for the Eagles to break this streak and take home the gold.

Also, last I checked, BC wasn’t the school that had a Holy War win vacated in 2012 because of academic misconduct on the record of eight players. Again, integrity—and brains!

Vestments for Victory

If they aren’t going to hear us cheer for BC, at least they’re going to see us. Wear something that pops so we can fill Alumni Stadium with colors and costumes.

Don your BC Superfan shirt for a splash of color and to show those Notre Dame fans that we show up for our team. Get creative by turning it into a T-shirt dress, cutting off the sleeves to show some muscles, or layering a long-sleeved shirt underneath to protect against the cold.

You can also never go wrong with Red Bandanna gear. One of BC’s most cherished traditions, the merch sold at the BC Bookstore makes for a spirited, vibrant outfit.

Want to remind the Notre Dame fans just how long the rivalry has been going on—and that we haven’t given up yet? Throw on some vintage BC gear. You can find some great options on Etsy or Homefield sold by BC alums hoping to pass on their spirit.

Let’s face it—the weather might be brisk. As someone from Tennessee—where temperatures are just starting to dip below 75 degrees—I was unprepared to stand in the student section during October and November games. Make sure you grab your sweatshirts, coats, hats, and scarves sporting the BC logo to stay warm and energized throughout the game.

If you’re really feeling the “war” in “Holy War” and want to keep the Halloween spirit high, head to Spirit Halloween or Amazon and purchase a knight costume or armor to bring the battle to the football field. The Fighting Irish might have the fists, but we’ve got the swords.

Holy Bites and Tailgate Treats

Nothing screams BC football game like a good tailgate. Elevate the already amazing tailgating experience by putting a Holy War spin on the goodies that await you in the Mod Lot.

You’re going to need protein before the game, so fire up some “heavenly wings” and toss them in honey garlic, buffalo, or good old-fashioned barbecue sauce. For an extra kick, make them sinfully spicy to keep your blood boiling—and yourself warm— while cheering on the Eagles.

If you’re in the dipping mood, pull out some “Competition Queso” and surround the bowl with an army of crackers, tortilla chips, vegetables, and pretzels. Make it extra fun by creating a mini catapult with popsicle sticks and rubber bands to launch your soldiers into the cheesy castle.

For red meat lovers, whip up some “Seven Deadly Sliders” mini burgers—tiny, yet irresistible. Let your tailgating guests draw the Notre Dame logo with ketchup or mustard before taking a big bite and crushing the foe.

And don’t forget dessert! “Blessed brownie,” just as rich as the history of this iconic rivalry, will win over anyone craving a little extra sugar. BC is backed by God, so you can add a little sign next to them that reads “Saints approve this snack.”

Voices of the Faithful

This game, we’re cheering so loud that even the players can’t hear themselves. That said, while the standard BC chants are beloved by the student population, the Holy War deserves some jabs to send Notre Dame to the heavens.

When the Notre Dame players think their section is cheering “Notre Dame! Notre Dame!”, they’re going to be met with the harsh realization that it’s actually the BC student section yelling above everyone, chanting “Notre Lame! Notre Lame!”

When a player gets a penalty, instead of chanting the usual “You can’t do that!”, try some chants with a religious twist such as “Where’s your halo?” or “Not so holy!” That’ll show them why we’re truly called men and women for others. If you want to add a little buzz to your chant, crack open a beer with your friends and cheers to BC’s Holy War victory.