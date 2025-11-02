Newton’s Land Use Committee Pushes Vote on Dudley Road Development

Newton’s Land Use Committee stopped short of voting on a zoning change for a development on 85 Dudley Rd. in its meeting Tuesday, citing engineering and environmental concerns and opposition from neighbors.

“We are or should be stewards of the land—not just where things are built, but how we maintain the environment we want and need for our city,” Ward 2 Councilor-at-Large Susan Albright said. “The land committee needs to be clear on its role as stewards of the land and not let this kind of project proliferate on this property.”

The proposed housing complex would create 71 new townhouses across 26 buildings, adjacent to Newton South High School. To achieve this, the developer is seeking the upzoning of two parcels—one on Brandeis Road and one on Dudley Road—from single-family to multiresidence.

In an uncommon interjection, Newton Public Schools Superintendent Anna Nolin endorsed the passage of the Dudley Road development recently, asking that the tax revenue from the complex—if passed—be funneled into repairs for Newton South High School. The 65-year-old high school building has suffered from flooding and needs costly repairs, she said.

“The development will help address the housing crisis with 70 new housing units, provide much needed funds and tax revenue to the City, and is appropriately designed for the neighborhood,” Nolin wrote.

But in the meeting, council members and residents raised concerns about the impact on the surrounding environment and neighborhood safety.

“I’m absolutely devastated to hear the plan to destroy 1,800 trees,” Julie Winslett said. “That is an entire large forest. Newton has already lost so much green space, and this property is particularly unique.”

To address environmental concerns, the petitioners suggested various tree protection strategies, including replanting double the number of trees that would be lost.

But Newton residents and council members still called for the project to be scaled back. Ward 8 Councilor Rick Lipof suggested the developers create 20 units instead of 71.

Other Newton residents supported the project, citing the developer’s commitments to add speed bumps and retain walking paths through the property to the high school.

“I just want to say I’m impressed with this development,” resident Janine Stewart said. “The developers are not just developing this project—they are making commitments to the neighborhood.”

The council agreed that further discussion was required to vote on the development.