Categories:

Stationery with Soul: Newton’s The Paper Mouse Brings a Mighty Creative Spirit

Rebecca MacKinnon and Alison PalmieriNovember 2, 2025
The Paper Mouse is the creation of married couple Victor Lee and Jenny Zhang. (Charlie Phillips / Heights Editor)

If you’re walking through the streets of West Newton Square, a miniature museum of stationery may catch your eye in the window of a small shop—The Paper Mouse. Inside, you’ll find an intimate world of neatly arranged pens and notebooks, shelves filled with treasures from around the world, and an atmosphere of creativity. 

The Paper Mouse is the creation of married couple Victor Lee and Jenny Zhang, who describe their store as a “cozy nook for exploration and discovery.” What began in 2015 as a small dream has grown into a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike.

“You create a little oasis for people to come and enjoy,” said Zhang. “For many people, this is like their little happy place.”

Many customers tell the owners that walking into the shop feels like stepping into a museum, where they encounter unique items from around the world. 

“It’s like traveling without having to get a plane ticket, so when they walk around the store, they feel like they’re transported to other places,” said Zhang.

The Paper Mouse was a way to merge their talents and reconnect with the community, particularly for Lee, who’d spent years working in the high-tech industry and was seeking something different. 

“When I was growing up, my grandfather had a business in Newton, and my dad owned a restaurant here,” Lee said. “I had a wish that someday, when I grew up, I too would have my own little business in Newton.”

After meeting Zhang, that dream began to become a reality. 

“She was working at a stationery company when we met,” Lee said. “She’s always loved paper. She’s been writing since she was young. When we got married, we were setting up roots here in Newton, and Jenny thought that having our own business in the community was a great way to get to know the community and neighborhood.” 

Combining Lee’s background in engineering with Zhang’s love of art and storytelling, they created a place full of imagination that encourages customers to get hands-on and experiment with the products. 

The Paper Mouse wouldn’t be the same without the people who bring it to life. One of those people is Jean Gao, the shop’s lead designer.

Since joining the team in 2017, Gao has become an essential part of The Paper Mouse family. Her work spans product design, website management, social media, and assisting customers in-store. 

“Honestly, it comes down to the people,” Gao says. “All my co-workers are great.” 

That sense of collaboration is something customers notice, too. The team takes time to talk with visitors about their projects, whether they’re buying a notebook, looking for a fountain pen, or shopping for a birthday gift.

The shop’s name holds personal significance for Zhang, who was born in the Year of the Mouse. 

“I like the mouse because it’s cute and has a lot of wisdom,” Zhang said. “It can survive through any challenges.”

This resilience is a defining part of The Paper Mouse’s story. The small business has faced its share of challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, tariffs, shipping delays, and unexpected fees. But just like their namesake, the team has found ways to adapt and stay optimistic. 

“Every year is different,” Lee said. “We try to go with the flow. We keep moving forward and doing what we set our goal for at the beginning.”

Now, as The Paper Mouse celebrates its 10th anniversary, the couple is looking toward the future. They’ve begun developing original products, including stationery, cards, notebooks, and most recently, their own fountain pen.

In a fast-moving world, the Paper Mouse reminds visitors to slow down and find magic in even the smallest of details. What started as a small neighborhood store has grown into a beloved community landmark, a space that proves even the smallest mouse can leave a lasting mark.

