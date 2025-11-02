Lanthimos’ ‘Bugonia’ Is a Gut-Wrenchingly Good Time

★★★★☆

Viewers will be delightfully disturbed by Yorgos Lanthimos’ newest film, Bugonia. Clever humor mixed with celestial horror and existential dread forms a distinct yet perplexing tone that will have viewers leaving the theater asking: “What did I just watch?”

Bugonia, released Oct. 24, 2025, is a dark comedy thriller that follows conspiracy theorist Teddy Gatz (Jesse Plemons), who, along with his cousin, Don (Aidan Delbis), kidnaps Michelle Fuller (Emma Stone), the CEO of a powerful pharmaceutical company called Auxolith.

Gatz believes that Fuller is part of an alien race called “Andromedans” who live secretly among the human race. He kidnaps her in hopes that she will negotiate with her leaders before the lunar eclipse in four days, during which he believes the Andromedan mothership will be able to enter Earth.

Lanthimos leans into the absurdity of human nature with this concept, setting up a clear allegory that criticizes both corporate greed and those who seek to overthrow it.

As the story unfolds, it is revealed that Gatz’s mother is comatose after being a test subject for Auxolith’s medication. Fuller attempted to cover up the incident by paying for his mother’s treatment, suggesting a true motive for Gatz’s actions.

Starting tongue-in-cheek and somewhat charming, the screenplay catches viewers off guard and quickly spirals into a disturbing and existential thinkpiece.

Viewers will feel unsure who to root for, because both sides seem equally untrustworthy. At first, the audience feels inclined to believe the two underdogs are oppressed by those in ivory towers, grappling with the loss of a family member, and possibly misguided, but overall, trying their best.

But it slowly becomes apparent that these rebels are just as corrupt as any CEO. They torture Fuller and insist she is an alien, not letting up until she reveals her true identity. Their treatment begins to seem just as inhumane as any capitalist regime.

Fuller, in that same sentiment, is at first set up to be the easily-dislikeable caricature of an inauthentic and avaricious company head. Viewers begin to empathize with her after witnessing her plight, but still feel unsure whether she is truly good or just exercising her airtight manipulation tactics.

The entire script hinges its suspense on that uncertainty. Who is in the right? Who can we trust? And, most importantly, is she really an alien? The answer, just like real life, is complicated.

Despite being extremely unsettling in crucial moments, the screenplay is extremely clever and laugh-out-loud funny, with witty dialogue and palpable chemistry between characters. It’s tightly written and successfully conveys its absurdity without feeling self-indulgent, and can quickly switch between humorous and haunting without the tone ever becoming muddled.

The performances also play a large role in bringing this insane concept to life. Stone delivers a flawless performance, effortlessly switching between comic and menacing.

Plemons portrays his extremely tortured and complex character well. He plays Gatz as justifiably flawed while still unapologetically unhinged.

It also goes without saying that Bugonia is artistically sound. Its shots are beautifully composed and meaningful, contrasting the warm lighting of a beautiful rural cottage with the stark, cool light of a basement hiding a hostage. Beautiful and symbolic black-and-white shots convey how Gatz sees his reality, offering a glimpse into his traumatized mindscape.

Lanthimos’ Bugonia is a tonally distinct film that grapples with the endless absurdity of human life. It’s a film that renders viewers utterly perplexed and wondering whether they’re supposed to laugh or scream.