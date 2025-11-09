Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Newton Farm Commission Proposes Plans To Combat Food Insecurity and Restructure Committee

Daniel LinnehanNovember 9, 2025
(Nicole Vagra / Heights Editor)

The Newton Farm Commission met Thursday evening to address potential updates to its founding ordinance, ongoing financial progress, and the close of the farming season.

The meeting began with a review of the Newton Community Farm’s efforts to combat food insecurity, particularly as many families have lost access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. 

Allyson Mackenna, the director of administration and programs at the farm, explained to the committee how the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) benefits can be used to buy fresh food from the farm.

“So HIP is the healthy incentives program, and it’s used for recipients to receive healthy foods,” said Mackenna. “So it benefits both farms, and it benefits the recipients. So, depending on the size of their households, they may get anywhere from $20 to $80 worth of benefits per month, and they can only use that on produce and healthy things.”

Mackenna also presented the farm’s recent efforts to educate the public on redeeming farm benefits and their cooperation with Project Bread, a Massachusetts non-profit that helps direct people to locations where they can use their SNAP benefits.  

“So I made sure the farm’s information was up to date, so that when Project Bread looks at where people can utilize their HIP benefits, they don’t come at incorrect times,” said MacKenna. 

Mackenna then presented the recent success of their fundraiser for the Strengthen the Farm Fund. The farm board had set a goal of $50,000, which was exceeded, and the money was used for repair projects and future renovations. 

“We did exceed our goal, so we actually raised about $53,000 from that campaign,” Mackenna said. “We have completed the deck project, so that’s the major one.”

The committee then turned its attention to increasing awareness of the farm, and Committee Chair Michael Goldman proposed erecting a sign along the street.  

“Why isn’t there a big sign that says what this thing is on the corner of Winchester and Nahanton?” Goldman asked. “As incredible as it seems, there’s like so many people in Newton that don’t know what Newton Community Farm is.” 

Commission member Nancy Grissom supported the idea, but reminded the commission that it must be approved. 

“I believe that signs have to be approved by the planning department, but I think it shouldn’t be a problem,” said Grissom. “I think you should have a good sign.”

The commission then discussed reorganizing committee seats, as they have been operating below the required number of members. 

“The ordinance is nine, but we’re shy of that by two or three,” said committee member Patrick Costello.  

Several members proposed decreasing the required number of committee members from nine to seven, as well as eliminating the previous requirements for individuals interested in joining the board.

The committee concluded the meeting with plans to email an updated list of suggestions to the public to gather input on commission member requirements.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City Hall
(Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton’s Programs and Services Committee Discusses Development of City Council Code of Conduct
The Newton City Council president took 77 percent of the vote for mayor. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Laredo-Backed Candidates Win Big in Newton Local Elections
Warren leaves behind his wife, Tassy, and two children, Abigail and John. He died at his home in Newton. (Heights Archives)
Newton’s First Black Mayor and BC Alum Setti Warren Dies at 55
The conversation turned towards making a plan for instituting a structured working group to solve the issue surrounding community engagement. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton Public Facilities Committee Advances $14 Million Highlands Improvement Plan to Final Design Phase
The proposed housing complex would create 71 new townhouses across 26 buildings. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton’s Land Use Committee Pushes Vote on Dudley Road Development
A new set of uncompliant short-term rental owners, such as those operating on Airbnb and VRBO, will be subject to fines in the coming days. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton Advances Prosecution on Short-Term Rental Housing Violations
More in Metro
The calendar cut the Labor Day weekend vacation from four days to three. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton School Committee Finalizes Next Year’s Calendar
The Paper Mouse is the creation of married couple Victor Lee and Jenny Zhang. (Charlie Phillips / Heights Editor)
Stationery with Soul: Newton's The Paper Mouse Brings a Mighty Creative Spirit
It might feel more like Chinatown than Newton Centre. (Sophie Bai / For The Heights)
House of Noodles Brings Authentic Chinese Cuisine to Newton Centre
Newton ordered the store closed Tuesday, over concern that demolition work released asbestos. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newtonville Star Market Reopens After Asbestos Scare
The show reimagined characters, such as Edgar Allan Poe’s raven, through a queer, contemporary lens. (Laney Halsey / For The Heights)
Shadow, Sound, Spectacle Brings Queer, Creative Twist to Classic Monster Tales at Newton Free Library
His daughter recalled that Jack Lemmon fondly looked back on his childhood in Newton and always felt a deep connection to the town. (Natalie McDonnell / For The Heights)
West Newton Cinema Honors Newtonian and Actor Jack Lemmon’s 100th Birthday
More in Newton
When Julielle encountered Mrs. Woodman, she would first see a bright light before Mrs. Woodman appeared, floating, in a long dress with a bun. (Photo Courtesy of Donnalyn Kahn)
The Lady in the Attic: Ghost of Former Homeowner Haunts Newton Family for Decades
Fuller was sworn into office on Jan. 1, 2018, and will leave office after finishing her second term. (Laney McAden / Heights Editor)
The Exit Interview: Newton Mayor Fuller Reflects on Eight Years in Office
Jokic explores cultures through song, analyzing their intricacies and dissecting how they compare to other music. (Mariam Djaby / For the Heights)
One Song, Many Worlds: Jokic Explores How Culture Reflects in Music
Silber is running against incumbents David Kalis and Richard Lipof for the two Ward 8 at-large seats. (Image Courtesy of Jacob Silber)
Jacob Silber Pitches a Shift From Dependency to Self-Reliance in Ward 8 City Council Run
Newton’s housing crisis is a major issue driving Gross’ campaign. (Photo Courtesy of Ted Gross)
Ted Gross Emphasizes Housing, Sustainability, and Infrastructure in Run for Ward 6 City Council Seat
Roche describes himself as a housing advocate. (Photo Courtesy of Sean Roche)
Sean Roche Brings Value-Driven Advocacy to Ward 6 Newton City Council Race