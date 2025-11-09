BC Music Guild’s Fall Band Showcase Brings Varying Genres, Constant Entertainment

With seven student bands on display and over two-and-a-half hours of live music, Boston College Music Guild’s 2025 Fall Showcase was a must-see. Students flocked to the Vandy Cab Room on Thursday evening for the event, either to support their friends or simply to rock along and catch some tunes before a night out.

Pedestrian

The first band to take the stage was Pedestrian. The group opened with “Fall Back” by Porch Light, a rock-and-roll lullaby that had the crowd swaying back and forth. The lead singer’s vocals were a highlight, remaining strong and smooth throughout the set.

Pedestrian upped the tempo with its second song, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” by Panic! At The Disco, which featured intense bass and alternating vocalists. Also vacillating was the vocal style, ranging from whispered to emphatic lyrics. Pedestrian closed their set with a bouncy original, which received warm applause from the audience.

Perchance the Band

Pedestrian was followed by Perchance the Band. It opened intently with a fantastic rendition of Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.” The frontwoman’s vocal vigor and range flawlessly captured the song’s feeling. The band’s talent really shone, however, in its next two performances, which were both originals.

“Throw It Away” featured brilliant guitar and drum solos, as well as stunning harmonizing between the frontman and frontwoman on the song’s refrain. The chemistry between the singers was also evident on “Slow It Down,” the second Perchance original. The group completed their impressive set with “Dani California” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars.

Tiburon

Tiburon, in what was the band’s live debut, brought a jazzy twist to the evening’s performances. They opened with an artful rendition of Beyoncé’s “Love On Top,” which featured a thrilling vocal performance. With saxophonists, a trumpeter, and a keyboardist, the band provided wholly unique and thoroughly enjoyable covers.

The tempo was increased with “Musta Been a Ghost” by Próxima Parada, and then slowed down again with an incredibly sweet performance of “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys. Tiburon closed out their set with the similarly mellow “Gravity” by John Mayer.

Letters in June

The fourth band to perform was Letters in June, who performed grungy, hard-hitting rock and roll. There was lots of hair whipping as the frontman flung himself about the stage boisterously throughout the set.

Without introducing their songs, and the lyrics hardly audible, what music they actually performed was ambiguous. But in what was undoubtedly a spirited performance, Letters in June maintained the evening’s musical vitality and entertained the audience.

Blind Drive

Up next was Blind Drive, who opened with the iconic “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin. This was followed by the equally popular “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. With such a recognizable setlist, the crowd could happily sing along with the frontwoman.

The band followed with two more crowd pleasers—the night’s second “Dani California” performance, and “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse. The latter garnered chants of “encore” from the crowd, which were answered with “This Love” by Maroon 5 to conclude the satisfying set.

Overcast

The penultimate performance of the evening came from Overcast. They opened with “All I Wanted” by Paramore. The lead singer was the band’s highlight, as her unbelievably high vocals provided the particularity of their covers.

“Habits” by Tove Lo and “Ignorance” by Paramore maintained the group’s musical mood, which is reflected in its name. It closed with the ultimate despondent song, Radiohead’s “Creep.” Despite the lack of cheerful songs, Overcast was musically solid throughout.

German Exit

BC Music Guild’s Fall Showcase was concluded with a set from German Exit. They performed scream metal, in the same vein as Letters in June.

Even though the audience had thinned significantly by its set time, German Exit belted out their songs vigorously. Jumping up and down, animated and feisty, the band reflected the evening’s overall high energy.