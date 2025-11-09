Your Guide to Effortless and Cozy Fall Hairstyles

With temperatures dropping, getting out of bed in the morning feels even harder and it’s hard to put together a cute hairstyle before class. Maybe you just washed it, only to step outside to find it’s raining and humid, ruining your hard work and guaranteeing a bad hair day.

Colder weather brings hair struggles, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be fixed. Here are a few simple yet cute ways to make you look a little more put-together before your 9 a.m.

Clipped Half Up, Half Down

A classic half up, half down never goes wrong, but sometimes it can be time-consuming and hard to secure it with a hair tie. You might get the wrong strands of hair caught in the tie, or one side is thicker than the other. Overall, it just gets frustrating. Instead, invest in a fun clip. It’s easy to grab to take to class and even easier to style your hair.

This effortless hairstyle changes your windy hair look to being untouched by school air. If you’re in need of a one-of-a-kind clip, browse Jenny Lemons or Chunks to find a hair clip that will give you the special style you’re looking for. If you’re the type to lay down while studying, a flat clip might be the way to go so that it doesn’t poke you.

French Braids

While you may associate braids with Wednesday from The Addams Family, it’s a much cuter look than given credit for. Whether it’s to keep your newly washed hair look for another day or to calm down frizz, braids are a fun accessory to a fall fit.

Even if you can’t braid from the top, simply twist your hair away from your face starting from the temple all the way down to the bottom. Pair the braids with colored hair ties or bows at the ends, and you have a charming look that keeps your hair away from your face when climbing up the Million Dollar Stairs.

Twist Bun

A bun is a classic way to style your hair, but the concept may intimidate some. It is often a struggle between making it “too perfect” or “too messy.” A twist bun offers the best of both worlds. It’s not too complicated, and it won’t make you go crazy in the morning while trying to get it just right. Simply twist your hair, wrap it around, and secure it with a clip or a cute scrunchie, leaving a few hair strands out.

This is an updo that looks especially good when you style it with a hoodie or high-neck top. At the end of the day, your hair may even come out a bit wavy. Overall, it’s a win-win.

Fancy Ponytail

One of the chicest ways to elevate any look, a ponytail is fit for apple picking and pumpkin farms. Ariana Grande took ponytails off the charts, but don’t worry—they’re still in style, perfect for running to the T or letting your hair sway behind you in the crisp autumn breeze.

To make the ponytail a little snazzier, try this simple hack: Insert an extra hair tie under the first one, take a strand of hair from the bottom of the ponytail, loop it around, slip it through the bottom loop of the second tie, and pull the top loop to secure it. This invisible hair tie hack leaves the ponytail looking sleek, and it’s an easy way of leveling up an otherwise basic hairdo.