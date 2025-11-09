How To Get Home for the Holidays for Cheap

Shelling out nearly six figures for an undergraduate education is not exactly what I would call a financial walk-in-the-park. It’s more like a walk through the sprinklers after a long study session in O’Neill.

With this in mind, it makes sense that students (and their parents) dread the hefty cost of long-distance travel, especially during the holiday season. Fall Break was just a teaser—Thanksgiving sends prices soaring to a whole new level.

So how do you make it home without breaking the bank? Whether your commute is an hour or an all-day affair, here are a few tips that might just turn this stressful chore into a cakewalk.

Buses

Yes, buses are cramped. Yes, they are loud. Yes, they are often a terrible experience. But if you’re traveling a short distance, the bus might be your cheapest, most flexible option.

Because buses take highways and local routes, they often stop in places you might not expect—maybe even your hometown. This eliminates the travel to and from airports or train stations, which can add up quickly.

Greyhound, FlixBus, and Megabus are the most well-known options, and they tend to have dependable routes and schedules. But don’t overlook regional carriers—they often offer hefty discounts. For example, a Greyhound bus to New York costs around $40, but booking the same route with CoachRun, which only operates in a few states in the Northeast, could cost as little as $16.

Other smaller lines, such as Concord Coach and Trailways, often offer lower fares and can be a smart choice depending on where you’re headed. Be sure to keep an eye out for these deals.

Flights

Flights are unavoidable for a large percentage of students who have to travel across the country and globe.

Airlines are tricky: They hide costs, jack prices after repeat searches, and generally do whatever they can to squeeze out as much money as possible. While baggage and service fees are hard to avoid, there are a few ways to make sure you aren’t getting swindled.

Before making any purchases, compare prices across different sites, such as Expedia, Kayak, and Google Flights. Sometimes the same trip can be significantly more expensive on one website than another.

In the same vein, always make sure to use an incognito tab or clear your browser history before searching for tickets. While it sounds a little like a conspiracy theory, airlines use “surveillance pricing,” where they change prices based on your online data.

Trains

The train is the awkward middle-child of travel, sitting between buses and flights in terms of both cost and efficiency. I have trouble finding many upsides to this form of travel. If you want to get somewhere relatively close, take a bus for cheaper—if you need to go far, a flight is easier. But if you hate flying or get carsick, don’t worry—I’m here for you.

Amtrak is your best (and only) bet for this kind of travel, and it’s not always the most cost efficient. A round trip between Washington, D.C. and South Station will cost you more than $200.

If you want to cut down on what I’d consider highway robbery, longer trips with transfers are almost always an option. If you’re willing to double your travel time each way, you can easily shave off $100 or more. All it takes is a few detours along the way, and you can think of it as an opportunity to sightsee along the East Coast.

Now this second point is always crucial to remember as a college student, but especially in cases like this, so listen up. We always get discounts. Right now, Amtrak is offering 15 percent off your next holiday trip as a student, and other companies offer the same, if not better, deals.