The Go-To’s of Grab-and-Go Dining at BC

There comes a point in every Boston College student’s week when the meal plan math stops making sense and picking a dining hall option starts to feel like a rigged game of Russian roulette.

What comes to the rescue? The steadfast Grab & Go section. Here are the hits, the misses, and the options that surprise you in all the best ways.

Chicken Caesar Wrap: 9/10

A classic that has never let me down. Its crispy lettuce and creamy dressing are fresh, flavorful, and satisfying. And when the croutons hit that perfect soft-and-chewy spot, it’s absolute gold.

Does it taste different in every dining hall? Yes. But that’s part of the adventure. The Chicken Caesar Wrap is the closest thing to (delicious) stability in a world of unpredictable dining hall chaos.

Perfect for eating on a bench between classes or as an easy dinner as you’re getting ready to go out. Peak BC cuisine.

Spring Rolls: 4/10

You want to like them so badly. At first glance, they look fresh, light, and promising. But one bite in, the illusion shatters—along with the roll itself. There’s simply way too much lettuce. Everything falls out, and you’re left more annoyed than full.

The orange sauce is a nice touch, but it’s not enough to turn it into anything more than a crunchy pile of air. You finish eating and already start planning your next meal.

They’re not bad, just painfully underwhelming. They pair well with the emotional breakdown you have in O’Neill before a big test.

Pasta Salad: 8/10

Cold pasta shouldn’t go this hard, but surprisingly, it does.

You could go simple with the plain cavatappi, but I’m partial to the chicken pesto. The slices of mozzarella and the red peppers make you feel like you accidentally wandered into a real Italian restaurant instead of Lower.

It’s filling enough to stand on its own when you’re too tired to decide between different rice bowls. It’s not life-changing, but it can be deceptively delicious.

Low-effort luxury at its finest—chef’s kiss.

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich: 7/10

Every once in a while, BC nails simplicity, and this is one of those moments.

There’s nothing dramatic about it—chill, reliable, and best paired with a coffee you didn’t want but got anyway. You know exactly what you’re getting yourself into, and it’s a safe pick when you’re not in the mood to gamble with Mac dinner.

It’s a great choice for when your whole world feels chaotic, but your lunch doesn’t have to.

Grilled Cheese: 5/10

This one’s depressing. You want it to work, you really do. But I have a major qualm with it—it’s not really “to-go.” If you want it to be good, you have to toast it, and that just isn’t compatible with a busy BC student’s schedule. Also, there’s a looming possibility of a panini presser–induced fire alarm.

It’s food that demands effort, defeating the purpose of “to-go.” Better to wait until it’s being served at the Rat.

Great concept, mid execution, eternal heartbreak.

Apples with Caramel Sauce: 10/10

The unexpected hero of BC dining. When you’re on your fourth hour of studying and your brain is fried, nothing feels more grounding than apple slices and that little cup of caramel gold. It’s nostalgic, simple, and borderline meditative to eat.

It’s the perfect sweet treat for when you’ve finished dinner and want a little something extra, or it’s Late Night and you’ve already indulged in one too many chocolate cake slices. It always hits the spot.

No crumbs, no regrets—just comfort in its purest form. My only request? Please. Stock. More.