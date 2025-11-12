How To Avoid Getting Sick This Winter

With the arrival of fall, leaves are changing, temperatures are falling, and excitement is filling the air as the holiday season approaches. On campus, though, as more activities move indoors and students spend time in close quarters, illnesses like the flu, strep throat, and COVID-19 can spread rapidly.

To stay one step ahead of the BC plague, here are four simple ways to keep your immune system strong this season.

Prioritize Sleep

Between late-night study sessions and endless Instagram Reels scrolling, it may feel difficult to get a full night’s rest. Still, getting seven to eight hours of sleep each night is one of the simplest, most effective ways to protect yourself from getting sick.

When you are sleep-deprived, your body produces fewer antibodies to fight infection, leaving you more vulnerable to colds and the flu. Try sticking to a consistent bedtime routine, limiting caffeine intake after noon, and keeping naps under 30 minutes to improve your sleep quality.

Eat Healthy Foods

Your diet plays a major role in preventing illness. Foods rich in vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and protein help your immune system react quickly to viruses and bacteria.

Incorporate foods in your diet like oranges and broccoli (vitamin C), salmon and eggs (vitamin D), nuts and beans (zinc), and chicken, fish, or tofu (protein). If you struggle to get these nutrients from food alone, daily multivitamins and other immune-supporting supplements can help fill in the gaps.

Stay Active

Whether it’s going to the gym or taking a walk around the reservoir, incorporating exercise into your daily routine is a powerful way to stay healthy. Staying active boosts blood flow, reduces stress levels, and improves sleep quality—all of which help prevent illness.

To make it fun, try a workout class at the Plex or join an intramural team.

Practice Good Hygiene

It might sound basic, but good hygiene is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of germs. Shared spaces like dorms, dining halls, and classrooms make it easy for bacteria and viruses to travel.

To stay healthy, wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face and sharing drinks or utensils, clean shared surfaces, and cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.