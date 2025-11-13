How Ambition Shapes Us: Isabelle Schuler’s ‘Queen Hereafter: A Novel of Lady Macbeth’

★★★☆☆

A certain inevitable consequence comes with retelling Shakespeare: Every attempt to reinterpret one of his characters must wrestle with centuries of cultural memory and the lingering echo of iambic pentameter.

Isabelle Schuler’s Queen Hereafter: A Novel of Lady Macbeth takes on that formidable task with both ambition and reverence, aiming to imagine the life of the woman who would become one of literature’s most infamous figures. The result is a confident debut that bridges history and legend with striking clarity, even if it never fully commits to becoming the strongest version of itself.

Set in 11th-century Alba (modern-day Scotland), Queen Hereafter follows Gruoch, a Pictish princess prophesied by her grandmother to become queen. Gruoch was raised with visions of destiny and power. Just as her feelings for MacBethad, her childhood friend and eventual partner in ambition and tragedy, start to blossom, she’s betrothed to Duncan, the heir to the throne.

Schuler grounds these events in a vivid, textured historical landscape where paganism and Christianity coexist uneasily, alliances shift with the wind, and every choice a woman makes is measured against her value to the patriarchy. The story ends before Shakespeare’s Macbeth begins, making it a prelude rather than a retelling.

Schuler’s decision to look beyond the play makes her approach refreshing. Her Lady Macbeth is not the guilt-ridden conspirator of Shakespeare’s tragedy, but a woman whose will to rule is rooted in survival as much as prophecy. Gruoch is ambitious, calculating, and, at times, frighteningly self-assured.

Yet there is a strange youthfulness to her voice that occasionally undermines her complexity, even if it makes her determination more compelling. Her narration vacillates between fierce conviction and uncertain longing, creating a tension that feels intentional but sometimes leaves her character lacking in critical moments.

Schuler, a Shakespearean actor herself, pays special attention to dialogue. I wasn’t surprised to find that the novel was adapted from a screenplay—conversations unfold with the deliberate cadence of a stage performance. Exchanges between Gruoch and the men who seek to control her sometimes feel theatrical, as if lifted from a rehearsal room rather than a medieval court.

This stylistic choice gives the novel an immediacy that is rare in historical fiction, but it can sometimes pull the reader out of the world Schuler works hard to build. The prose comes alive most when it turns inward: Gruoch’s reflections on the price of destiny, the frailty of power, and the slow erosion of faith in a world divided between gods old and new draw the reader in close.

For readers familiar with Macbeth, Queen Hereafter offers plenty of nods to be picked up on. Shakespearean echoes glint throughout the text, from whispered lines of prophecy—“Look like the innocent flower, but be the serpent beneath it”—to objects that loom large in the play’s events.

These references, while clever, underline the novel’s most persistent tension: its uncertain relationship to its source material. The subtitle “A Novel of Lady Macbeth” promises an explicit engagement with Shakespeare’s character, but the story that emerges feels more indebted to the historical figure of Gruoch than to his creation. In many ways, that’s a strength.

The novel thrives when it sheds the shadow of Shakespeare and focuses instead on the complexities of early medieval Scotland, the fading of Pictish culture, and the precarious roles women played in consolidating dynastic power. Still, one can’t help wondering whether the book might have been stronger had it leaned more decisively into either direction: as a pure historical novel or a committed Shakespearean reimagining.

Structurally, Queen Hereafter unfolds with clean, deliberate pacing. Each chapter pushes Gruoch closer to her foretold destiny, but the tension never quite tightens as much as you might want it to. The political intrigue at Duncan’s court and the religious conflicts that ripple across Alba are well-drawn, but lack the intensity of the emotions driving them.

Even the central relationships (Gruoch’s uneasy bond with the scheming Ardith, her rivalry with Duncan’s mother Bethoc, and her alliance with Macbethad) remain somewhat restrained. There’s a sense that the novel is always on the verge of something grander, something darker and more psychologically rich, but it stops just short of crossing that threshold.

Thematically, Schuler’s debut walks the line between feminist reclamation and historical reconstruction. Gruoch is not a heroine in the modern sense—her pursuit of power is often self-interested and morally ambiguous.

The novel succeeds, however, in reframing her ambition as human rather than monstrous. In a world where women are pawns in dynastic games, Gruoch’s refusal to accept passivity feels radical. Schuler’s portrayal doesn’t sanitize Lady Macbeth’s ruthlessness but contextualizes it within a broader struggle for agency. It’s an interpretation that feels timely, though perhaps less incendiary than it imagines itself to be.

Where Queen Hereafter truly excels is in its sense of place. Schuler evokes the rugged austerity of medieval Scotland with precision—the damp stone of fortresses, the rituals of both Christian and pagan faith, the flicker of candlelight in drafty halls. Her language avoids overindulgence, favoring sensory detail that quietly accumulates into a well-invisioned world. It’s clear she has done her historical homework, and it pays off: The novel feels lived-in rather than reconstructed.

Even with all this authenticity, the emotional weight sometimes slips through the cracks. The grandeur of the setting occasionally overshadows the inner lives of its characters.

In the end, Queen Hereafter is a thoughtful, often beautiful debut that never quite transcends its own premise. It offers a compelling reexamination of a woman long defined by a man’s story, even if its execution occasionally wavers between history and performance. Isabelle Schuler proves herself a talented writer, capable of breathing new life into ancient myths.

One only wishes the novel had trusted its historical heart more fully, allowing Gruoch to stand apart from Shakespeare’s shadow as opposed to being trapped within it.