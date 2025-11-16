Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Newton Plans To Crack Down on Handicapped Parking Enforcement During Holidays

Leon GopaulNovember 16, 2025
The vote is held yearly to fund officers who sign up for shifts later in the day or during the weekends. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)

The Newton City Council’s Finance Committee voted on Monday to spend $8,000 to help provide overtime pay to police officers to enforce handicapped parking laws during the upcoming holiday season. 

The vote is held yearly to fund officers who sign up for shifts later in the day or during the weekends. Last year, the approved $7,500 was entirely spent, but the committee increased the funding to $8,000 to ensure they can cover four weeks of enforcement.

“They used up to $7,500 last year, so we moved it up to $8,000 to be sure that they could cover the four weeks of targeted enforcement,” said Jini Fairley, Newton’s Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator. “It’s the overtime that this amount of money pays to police officers who sign up to do a shift in the evening and on the weekends, to check out and go to places that many violations seem to happen during the holiday season.”

While this year requires a higher up-front cost, Daniel Devine, captain of the Newton Traffic Council, noted that last year’s enforcement generated more than twice its cost in revenue from tickets. He expects that ticket enforcement will similarly pay for itself this year.

“Last year, the funds that we gave us, I think roughly around $7,500, like Miss Fairley said—I think we brought in double that,” said Devine. “But generally, we write way more tickets than what the funds are for, and generally justify whatever costs that are here.”

According to Fairley, in recent years, there has been a pattern of people taking parking spots they believe they won’t be in for long, blocking access for people with disabilities who need these spaces.

“People just pull in, ‘I’ll only be a minute! I’m just going to pick something up,’ and they’re blocking an accessible space for someone who really needs it,” Fairley said.

Jack Lovett, the co-chair of the Commission on Disability, said part of this effort must include educating the public on social media about the importance of this law.

“We’re developing some educational graphics that can be shared on city social media,” Lovett said. “Our hope now is that we’ll have a twofer. We’ll have the police department giving out the tickets. We’ll also have the public being educated on why it’s so important to not block curb cuts and park in accessible spaces.”

A key target for this holiday season will be DoorDash and Uber Eats drivers, according to city officials. Devine recounted that last year these drivers often took up handicapped spots.

“These drivers just go in thinking they’ll be in five minutes, 10 minutes, and sure enough, they are probably five or 10 minutes,” Devine said. “But when one person says that times 20 a night, that spot is now taken up the whole night long and taken away from people who need it.”

As emphasized, the goal of this motion is to deter and prevent people from illegally using accessible parking spaces, leaving them for those for whom the spaces were intended.

“It’s truly unfortunate that a lot of people think, ‘Hey, I’m only in there for a few minutes, or no one needs a spot, since there’s four of them,’” Devine said. “But unfortunately, people do need it. It’s just sad, but we’re doing our best to enforce it.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City Hall
Newton seized the land via eminent domain in 2019. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Amid Legal Dispute, Newton Conservationists Reaffirm Effort To Protect Webster Woods
The proposal would replace parking requirements based on the number of seats or employees with a system based on square footage. (Alina Chen / Heights Archives)
Cutting Parking Requirements Is “What Newton Needs,” Economic Development Commission Says
Warren passed away on Nov. 2 in his Newton home. He was 55.
Remembering Setti Warren: A Life of Laughter, Leadership, and Service
In addition to citywide plans, the city added a new chapter on how citizens can help Newton reach these goals. (Ben Shultz / Heights Archives)
Newton Sustainability Team Updates Climate Action Plan for 2026–2030
Fuller is Newton's first female mayor. (Courtesy of The Newton Beacon)
Mayor Fuller Addresses Charles River Regional Chamber Fall Business Conference
(Nicole Vagra / Heights Editor)
Newton Farm Commission Proposes Plans To Combat Food Insecurity and Restructure Committee
More in Metro
Cimen greeted his customers by name and wished them a good day as they walked out the door. (Rebecca MacKinnon / For the Heights)
Like Family: Inside Eddie’s 26 Years in Newton
The bakery replaced a Starbucks location on Centre Street in Newton Centre. (Anika Chang Garcia / Heights Staff)
A Taste of Colombia in Newton Centre: Luna’s Cakes and Coffee
Tea tasting at the event was an immersive experience, replicating one in a Chinese teahouse. (Sophie Bai / For The Heights)
“Tea and Treat” Event Blends Chinese Traditions With Lessons on Sustainable Living
For Khromina, running Floristika is about contributing to the fabric of her community. (Sophie Bai / For The Heights)
Newtonville’s Floristika Studio Blooms with Creativity
(Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton Programs and Services Committee Develops City Council Code of Conduct
The calendar cut the Labor Day weekend vacation from four days to three. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton School Committee Finalizes Next Year’s Calendar
More in Newton
The Newton City Council president took 77 percent of the vote for mayor. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Laredo-Backed Candidates Win Big in Newton Local Elections
Warren leaves behind his wife, Tassy, and two children, Abigail and John. He died at his home in Newton. (Heights Archives)
Newton’s First Black Mayor and BC Alum Setti Warren Dies at 55
The Paper Mouse is the creation of married couple Victor Lee and Jenny Zhang. (Charlie Phillips / Heights Editor)
Stationery with Soul: Newton's The Paper Mouse Brings a Mighty Creative Spirit
It might feel more like Chinatown than Newton Centre. (Sophie Bai / For The Heights)
House of Noodles Brings Authentic Chinese Cuisine to Newton Centre
The conversation turned towards making a plan for instituting a structured working group to solve the issue surrounding community engagement. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton Public Facilities Committee Advances $14 Million Highlands Improvement Plan to Final Design Phase
The proposed housing complex would create 71 new townhouses across 26 buildings. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton’s Land Use Committee Pushes Vote on Dudley Road Development