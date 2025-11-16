Support The Heights:
Through Our Lens: BC Men’s Hockey First Home Win

November 16, 2025

No. 18 Boston College walked away with a 4–0 win over No. 12 UMass, powered by Louka Cloutier’s shutout, Paul Davey’s first collegiate goal, and a two-goal night from Jake Sondreal. 

(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

