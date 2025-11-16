Guide to a BC Birthday: How To Celebrate Your Special Day Away From Home

Turning another year older in college can feel a little strange. You’re not waking up to your parents’ off-key rendition of “Happy Birthday” or a homemade cake waiting in the kitchen. Instead, you’ve got a midterm at noon, a lingering sense of anxiety about growing up, and a string of birthday texts you need to respond to.

Still, celebrating on campus can be just as meaningful as it is at home. Here are a few ideas to make your birthday—or a friend’s—extra special.

For Yourself

Start the Morning Off Right

Waking up cheerful isn’t guaranteed, but finding things to lift your mood early in the day can make a world of difference.

Maybe it’s a trip to grab a sweet treat and a coffee at Dunkin’ or a refreshing bowl at Playa Bowls (if you’re in its rewards program, you’ll get $5 off on your special day). Maybe it’s a walk around the Res before class while you FaceTime your family.

Small rituals like these can help you start your birthday feeling like your best self.

Host a Low-Key Get-Together

Chances are your birthday is on a weekday, so going out may not be feasible. But why not bring the celebration to you?

Grubhub some food from your favorite takeout spot, queue up a comfort movie, and invite your friends over. Or, coordinate a group dinner in Lower and try to squeeze into a booth all together.

Take advantage of the delicious BC bakery desserts (shoutout to the chocolate cake!) and enjoy time with the people who make campus feel like home.

Go Into Boston

Once the weekend hits, take the Green Line downtown.

Window shop along Newbury Street. After stopping by the many clothing shops and boutiques, pop into a bakery or candy store—I recommend lil sweet treat, a candy shop—and purchase some goodies.

Other fun outings might include checking out a new exhibit at the MFA or picnicking in the Boston Common.

You could go solo and take a moment for yourself or bring your friends with you. Either way, enjoy the shopping, snacking, and people watching until you’re ready to retreat back to the comfort of campus.

For Your Friends

Decorate Their Dorm

Waking up to a room covered in streamers, balloons, and other decorations will immediately make your friend’s birthday special.

Keep the celebration going by decorating your friend’s door. It’ll remind everyone who passes by to show your friend some extra birthday love.

You can grab decorations at Target or DIY a few items. It’s the effort—and the chaos of trying to quietly blow up balloons and hang up streamers before your friend wakes up—that counts most.

Buy One Really Great Gift

Skip the $10 trinkets or random items from the bookstore. Instead, go all in together with your friends.

Pool your money and buy one gift that will be really special. Maybe it’s something your friend has been talking about for a while, like tickets to see their favorite artist, or an item they’ll still use long after the birthday balloons deflate.

The point isn’t how much your gift costs—it’s that it feels intentional. One meaningful present means more than a couple of throwaway ones, and it shows your friend that you really know them.